Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver

A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac.

Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.

"My mom touched a lot of hearts," her son, Gregory May, told FOX 2. "You can ask her for anything regardless of who you are, and she would give you it."

Terrell was a breast cancer survivor, mother of three, grandmother of five, and friend to many.

Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember 49-year-old Dina Terrell, a mother of 3, who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver.

The passenger, 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips, was charged Tuesday with open murder. Phillips, from Pontiac, was denied bond and will stay in jail.

Terrell was taking Phillips from the Walmart in Auburn Hills to Pontiac, not far from the final destination where she was murdered at the corner of Putnam and Rundell. Police say Phillips shot her in the head before fleeing on foot.

Shooting suspect Kemarrie Phillips.

Her family says they don't understand the motive. Terrell's purse and jewelry were untouched - a robbery was not it. And he has no prior criminal charges.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with funeral and house expenses. Click HERE to donate.