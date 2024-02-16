Violent night in Detroit • Stolen bull, sheep found • Lawsuit filed after child beaten at psychiatric facility

Violence in Detroit left at least one person dead overnight into Friday.

ShotSpotter detected at least five potential shootings headed into Friday. Four of the five potential shooting scenes were on the city's east side.

In one of those shootings, a 17-year-old boy was killed. Police responded to an alert in the area of Mack and Balfour around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the teen dead in a car that was riddled with bullet holes.

Not long after that, another alert of shots fired came in from the area of 7 Mile and Warwick, which is near the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side.

9-year-old brutally beaten by patient at Northville center

A 9-year-old boy was chased down and brutally beaten by a 15-year-old female patient at a psychiatric facility – causing him brain damage, trauma, and more.

Now, the victim's mother has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Hawthorne Center in Northville for the attack, which occurred on Oct. 18, 2023, according to the attorney representing the victim, Arnold Reed. The boy was a resident at the center.

"He runs around the corner, he falls down on the floor trying to protect himself. For several seconds, she stomps and stomps," Reed said. "She knocks his tooth up into his gums… There are several other staff members just sitting there watching this while he bleeds on the floor."

It all began when the child stuck his hand under the 15-year-old's door, who allegedly proceeded to stomp on his fingers and taunt him, Reed told FOX 2. The teen then threatened the boy, and instead of deescalating the situation, staff have been accused of opening the door.

The victim and his family are suing the Hawthorne Center and employees to hold them accountable.

Stolen farm animals found in Detroit

A bull and a sheep are back home after they were stolen from an urban farm in Detroit last week.

The animals, along with a goat and calf, were taken early Feb. 9 from Pingree Farms near I-75 and Seven Mile. The suspects got through the gate, opened pens, and caused chaos – scaring the farm animals.

On Friday morning, the bull and sheep were found on Bryden near Tireman Avenue and reunited with their owners. The goat and calf are still missing.

James MacPhearson Green, with Pingree Farms, said he was sleeping when he found out the animals were found.

"Overwhelmed," he said. "I got this call, and I've got to rush over here and grab these guys."

Hookah shop busted for selling weed to 15-year-old

After a hookah shop in Detroit sold marijuana to a 15-year-old boy, police searched the business and dung what they called a "garbage bag of marijuana."

Detroit Hookah on Seven Mile is not licensed to sell weed. After learning that her grandson was sold weed at a hookah shop on Detroit's east side, Vivienne Miles-Jackson sent him back to buy more – but this time to record the interaction.

The cousin of the shop's owner told FOX 2 that they didn't sell weed. However, Detroit police found pot inside the business.

When police conducted an inspection at the business, they found "over 11,000 grams of marijuana," said DPD Commander Eric Decker. "Basically a garbage bag of marijuana."

The business' owner was issued several tickets. Decker said their investigation into Detroit Hookah is only beginning.

"Right now the place is not closed, pending further investigation – that is a possibility," Decker said. "It appears to be a valid complaint, they were selling marijuana out of this place quite frankly."

Police release video of chase that ended with fatal crash

Southfield police released dashcam video of a chase that ended with a 19-year-old man dead earlier this week.

The man fled police in a stolen Kia sedan when they tried to stop him on Evergreen just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. He crashed into a DTE substation and died.

Police say the crash was a result of poor decision-making and could have been prevented.

"Just stop. Even if you find yourself in some trouble, you have a day in court and you can resolve it at that time," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said. "But the idea of fleeing puts yourself in danger, occupants of the vehicle in danger, and certainly the general public."

The driver was later identified as Jarrell Dewand Newman II from Taylor. It's not clear if he was involved in the theft of the Kia, which was stolen on Feb. 5 in Detroit. Southfield police were notified when the car was picked up by a license plate reader in Southfield.

Two 17-year-old girls were also in the car. One is not cooperating, while one made a statement to police, claiming she was told the driver was an Uber driver.

Expect a cold start to the weekend before temperatures climb for next week.

Judge sets March trial date in Donald Trump's NY hush-money case

Donald Trump’s hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, a judge ruled Thursday, turning aside requests for a delay from the former president's defense lawyers.

In leaving the trial date intact, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan took advantage of a delay in a separate prosecution in Washington charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. That case has been effectively on hold pending the outcome of an appeal from Trump.

The decision means that a case centered on years-old accusations that Trump sought to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign will be the first of the four criminal prosecutions against Trump to proceed to trial. Other cases charge him seeking to undo the election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate.

Read more here.