Detroit man arrested after police spot stolen car outside West Michigan Meijer

A vehicle stolen from Waterford Township led police to a thief in West Michigan.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle parked outside a Meijer in Gaines Township, which is south of Grand Rapids, on Wednesday. A Detroit man who returned to the vehicle was taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect was wanted for stealing from stores in Lansing and Grand Rapids Township. They believe the 26-year-old has stolen around $550 worth of merchandise.

The man, who deputies are not identifying, is being charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, and authorities are seeking charges for the thefts, too.