Warren Police catch serial burglar holding cash register during break-in

Warren Police said they arrested a serial burglary suspect who is believed to have broken into several businesses to steal liquor, cigarettes, and cash. They said they caught him holding a cash register during a break-in earlier this week.

According to Warren Police, a break-in was reported at Wine Village Liquor on 13 Mile on June 13 after a man broke in and stole several items. The next day, Warren Police were able to identify his car and the suspect, who they believe committed similar burglaries at Buscemi's in St. Clair Shores.

The suspect is a 55-year-old career criminal, Warren Police said, with numerous felony convictions for breaking and entering into businesses and other felonies including home invasion.

On Tuesday, police began surveillance on the suspect and followed him to Heights Food Center in Ferndale, where they said he forced his way into the business and was caught in the act. Police said he was holding a cash register when they saw him and arrested him without incident.

Evidence has linked him to the Warren and St. Clair Shores burglary, police said.

The suspect, who was not named, was charged with breaking and entering, a 10-year felony.

