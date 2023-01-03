Warren shooting suspect out on personal bond • Man kills cousins, then self DPD says • Makeshift noose found

Warren Police said a suspect who was out on a person bond was responsible for a shootout with police on Monday.

According to Warren Police, the New Year began with a police chase and crash before erupting into gunfire between a suspect and officers in Warren.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said police tried to stop a driver east on Eight Mile but they wouldn't pull over. The man ultimately crashed as police were chasing him and Dwyer said he pulled out a gun and fired at the officer.

"It's almost daily now that we're having these types of incidents that are happening not only in Detroit but in Warren and other suburban areas. It's tough out here. It gets worse every day. I've been on this job for many decades. I've been involved and seen a lot of shootings and been to a lot of officer's funerals and fortunately I'm not going to a funeral as a result of this incident that happens out here."

The officer returned fire and, in cell phone video posted to social media and shared by Ann Lacey, you can hear the suspect being told to drop the gun. He was ultimately arrested about two blocks from the crash site.

Dwyer said the suspect, who was not identified, was out on a personal bond. He did not elaborate what the charge for that crime was.

Gunman kills cousins, takes own life on Detroit's east side

Three people are dead on Detroit's east side after a gunman shoots and kills two of his cousins - an adult victim and a teenager - before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon.

The gunshot victims, 17-year-old teen, Jamil Thornton and Daniel Berry, 26, were brothers, according to Detroit police. Thornton was killed at the scene, in the 2900 block of Bewick near Charlevoix while Berry was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

A witness told police the 29-year-old gunman opened fire inside the house on his family members and then shot at another residence. Nobody in the second residence was injured.

The gunman killed himself near Chandler Park and Conner, said DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

"We have a very tragic situation - three lives lost," Hayes said.

Police say the family recently suffered another death. Police are still investigating.

Makeshift noose discovered in Grosse Pointe Panera men's room

A Panera Bread in Grosse Pointe turned into a crime scene after a makeshift noose made of paper towels was found inside the men’s bathroom.

According to assistant general manager Kareema Regular, the noose was found Friday evening and it was made out of paper towel hanging in the bathroom stall.

Police were called to the scene to investigate what is now being labeled a hate crime.

"This is very alarming. It is very disturbing and it makes you very uncomfortable,"

As the investigation continues, surveillance video is a key part of this case.

"They were able to (get some video footage of) a group of students who were here around the time of the incident now waiting to see what the outcome is," she said.

Although Grosse Pointe has a predominantly white population, the staff at this location on Kercheval is not.

"Ninety-nine percent of us who work here is Black, so it’s no way around it that that wasn’t intended for us," Regular said.

For this member of management what’s even more disheartening about this incident is that as usher in the new year this incident takes you back in time.

Lions get first primetime game of season, face Green Bay for playoff shot

The regular season finale for the Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers has been moved to Sunday night - with playoff implications at stake.

The Lions will be playing at Lambeau Field at 8:20 p.m. on NBC in the most pivotal game in Detroit's recent sports history. A win in Green Bay, coupled with a Rams win against the Seahawks earlier in the day, would land the Lions in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Seattle (8-8) defeated the Lions earlier this season, thus holding the tie-breaker over them.

If the Packers beat the Lions, they will secure the last wildcard spot in the NFC.

Currently, Detroit and Green Bay are tied for second place in the NFC Central Division at 8-8.

The Lions beat the Bears 41-10 Sunday, while the Packers upended the first-place Vikings, 41-17.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses midgame, gets CPR on field

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, according to a statement from the National Football League.

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the game was officially suspended for the rest of the night.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the league said in a statement. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

During the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him down.

After the play, Hamlin got up as if unfazed by the tackle but then suddenly fell backward onto the ground.

FILE - Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Medical personnel came out onto the field to attend to Hamlin and a stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport him out of Paycor Stadium. Moments later, an ambulance was seen on the field and the broadcast showed Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs emotional on the field as they await to get word on Hamlin.

FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) while personnel attend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 202 (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

Tuesday starts with rain with up to half-an-inch possible - but don't expect any record-breaking warmth this January day.

Michigan gas prices up nearly a quarter over last week

The start of 2023 is bringing some very unwelcome news for drivers as gas prices are up nearly a quarter per gallon since the last week of 2022.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are up 21 cents versus a week ago and drivers are now paying, on average, $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded. That's still down 29 cents from the same time last month - but is 10 cents higher than at the start of 2022.

To fill a full 15-gallon tank, it costs roughly $48. The good news is that's $30 less for a full 15-gallon tank than it was when it was at its highest in June 2022.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices as they ring in 2023," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "An increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices."