Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office adds vending machine with naloxone free to public

Free naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, is now available from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Naloxone used to reverse an opioid overdose. It does not have any impact on a person who does not have opioids in their system, making it a good antidote to have in case someone may be overdosing.

The sheriff's office said it has had more than 325 saves with naloxone since 2015. All deputies, corrections officers, and reentry center staff have been trained on how to use it, and carry it with them.

The vending machine discreetly dispenses it at the WCSO Reentry Center at 4101 Washtenaw Ave. in Ann Arbor.

WCSO partnered with the Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and Justice and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to get the vending machine.

Last year, a naloxone vending machine was installed at the Oakland County Jail through a similar partnership