Detroit Police officer arrested after crash in stolen Dodge Charger

The Detroit Police Department will discuss details after an off-duty police officer was found riding in a stolen car over the weekend.

Detroit Police called a 2 p.m. press conference to discuss the arrest of the yet-to-be-named officer. According to FOX 2 Detroit sources, the officer was riding as a passenger in the stolen car when it was stopped by police.

The press conference will be with Assistant Chief David DeValley. Police Chief James White is expected to be speaking with the board of commissioners on Thursday.

According to DeValley, police on patrol near Fullerton and Washburn spotted a speeding Dodge Charger that did not have plates early Sunday morning. When police tried to stop the car, the driver sped off but eventually crashed. Two people ran off and both were taken into custody.

One of those people was an off-duty police officer who has been on the force for about two years.

DeValley said the Charger was stolen in Ohio several months ago and had been retagged with a different VIN in Michigan.

Detroit Police plan to present charging information to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Until the officer is charged, his name will not be released, DeValley said.

The officer has been suspended with pay, pending a hearing with the Board of Commissioners. This is part of the Detroit Police Officer's union agreement and Chief White is seeking him to be suspended without pay.

This is the latest in a string of Detroit Police Officers who have been arrested and charged with crimes in the city in which they serve.

In August, a probationary officer was arrested after getting into a fight in Greektown. He later resigned from the force.