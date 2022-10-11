Waterford Township police looking for man accused of sexually assaulting child

article

Waterford Township police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a child.

While police released few details about the alleged crimes, they say Eric Leshon Lee Jr. is accused of assaulting a victim younger than 13. They say these assaults happened on Alhi Street between May 2020 and October 2021.

Lee is wanted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Lee is Black with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds. Police said he may frequent Pontiac, Waterford, and Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Valerie Ferrera at 284-618-6652. Tips can also be submitted to the department's tip line at 248-674-2677, or by emailing policetips@waterfordmi.gov.w