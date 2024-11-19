Wayne-Westland teachers contract fight • New DTE substations • Oxford shooting investigation finger-pointing

Teachers in the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district are calling for a new contract after months of working without one.

They've been without a contract since August, they're tired of it, and they upped the pressure at Monday's school board meeting.

"We're no longer in the red, we are back in black," said Michigan Education Association director Tonya Karpinski. "They have not received any contractual wage increases, and we have an all-time - the highest historic fund balance."

That balance, equaling to about $40 million, according to the Michigan Education Association. Many of the District’s 750 teachers say they have issues with the work environment as well.

"We have teachers working with classrooms that are overloaded," said Karpinski. "We have counselors and speech paths who have their case loads overloaded on grievances that we had previously settled because they have overloaded the contractual maxes."

The teachers and the Wayne-Westland administrators are heading into mediation on Friday, something that hasn’t happened since 2008. Many staffers spoke from the heart before the board.

"We are asked to do more, be more, know more, give more even given these uncertain times, and we do," special education teacher Jacquie St. Antoine said to the board.

Calls for Oxford shooting investigation lead to finger-pointing

At a press conference held by parents of victims of the Oxford High School shooting, calls were made for the state, namely Attorney General Dana Nessel, to investigate the deadly shooting.

"All the people who work in schools need to be aware that we haven't learned a thing from this. This hasn't even been investigated," said Buck Myre, whose son Tate was killed in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. "That should be eye-opening to people."

As the parents demanded an investigation by the AG, they were flanked by numerous supporters, including representatives from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, and Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

These requests led to Nessel addressing the issue during a virtual press conference hours after the parents spoke. During that press conference, she pointed at Prosecutor Karen McDonald and Bouchard, saying that her office hasn't received a request to investigate, and noted that her office's offers to look into the shooting had been declined.

"We share in the families' fatigue over the constant finger pointing and scapegoating in these investigations," she said.

According to Nessel, if she investigated the case, she would have the same authority that the Oakland County officials had. Because of this, an investigation performed by her office would most likely come to the same conclusions as other investigations that have been completed, she said.

Nessel said she wouldn't have subpoena power unless there was probable cause that a crime had been committed.

"My authorities are not expansive beyond those that are already held by the county prosecutor and sheriff, who currently have the investigation," she said. "If there is evidence of or probable cause to believe a crime has been committed, these local authorities could be investigating right now, rather than encouraging the investigation to be conducted elsewhere."

McDonald released a statement in response, writing in part, "We are not aware of any mechanism for our office to refer a matter to the Attorney General’s office when it has not been presented to our office. And what the families are asking for is much broader. We are not aware of any action needed by my office to activate the Attorney General’s authority, but we will do everything possible to enable such an investigation."

DTE to build 3 new substations

DTE Energy is making more investments in power grids with the goal of reducing power outages.

Part of this plan includes building three new substations in Shelby Township. Pontiac, and Northville Township.

"At DTE we are really focused on continuing to improve reliability for our customers and also to ensure that we’re ready for the electrification of the future that’s coming at us," said Renee Tomina, Senior vice president at DTE.

Northville Township will see a $57 million investment to build its new substation which will support an expanding technology area in the Township and Plymouth also.

"Development doesn’t occur unless infrastructure is in place," township supervisor Mark Abbo said. "What we’re trying to do is create jobs and opportunity and Northville Township is trying to diversify its tax base."

Lions considered Super Bowl faves

After another 60-minute romp through Ford Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a loss for the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, it is the Lions with the best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Betting odds have placed Detroit at +420 while the Chiefs are listed at +500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Even as winning becomes more the norm in Detroit, this is unfamiliar territory for the Lions. But so are the records they're breaking and the scores they're putting up on opposing teams.

On Sunday, it was the Jaguars who became the second opponent to give up 52 points to the Lions in a single game. But while their previous victory with that many points was ushered in with special teams dominance, yesterday's showing was a different kind of game.

Between beating two other division leading-teams and crushing lesser foes, Detroit sits atop the NFC and is primed to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Previously holding the position were the Chiefs who were on a nine-game win streak before losing their first of the season to the Buffalo Bills. Between those two teams, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Lions, all four have the best odds of winning the Super Bowl.

New program gives expectant Detroit mothers free rides to the doctor

Detroit is launching a free program to get new expectant and new mothers through the first year of giving birth, to-and-from medical appointments.

Anastasia Lewis is one of the participants of the Detroit Health Department’s new Rides to Care program.

"This is good right now to help me not stress out," said Anastasia Lewis. "When she was born I was still using it, because I needed to get to her doctor's appointments. And I don’t drive right now or have a car, so it’s kind of hard."

This new program is for Detroit women who are pregnant, or for any mother, guardian or caregiver living in the City and caring for an infant up to a year old.

The program also helps mothers in need of post-partum care up to one year following birth.

"You get a free ride for all of your doctor and medical visits because you live in Detroit," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The program was put in motion to save lives, officials say.

"We know that for every 1,000 babies that are born in our city, 14 babies die before their first birthday," said Denis Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer.

Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to lead US intelligence raises scrutiny

President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers and national security analysts over her past comments regarding Russia and Ukraine. Critics say her views could undermine U.S. security and intelligence partnerships.

Gabbard, a former Democratic congressional representative and Army National Guard veteran, has a controversial record, including her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for invading Ukraine. In 2022, Gabbard echoed Moscow’s claim about U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine, a narrative widely debunked and identified as Russian propaganda.

Her nomination is set to face tough questions in the Senate, where both Republicans and Democrats are expected to grill her over her stance on Russia, Syria, and her suitability for leading the country’s intelligence community.

In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Gabbard voiced concerns about biolabs in Ukraine, which Moscow claimed were being used to create bioweapons. While she later clarified that she wasn’t accusing the U.S. or Ukraine of wrongdoing, her comments mirrored Russian propaganda and earned her praise from Russian state media.

She has also expressed skepticism about U.S. support for Ukraine, calling it antagonistic toward Russia. Critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., say her views could compromise U.S. intelligence operations. "Do you really want her to have all of the secrets of the United States and our defense intelligence agencies when she has so clearly been in Putin’s pocket?" Warren said on MSNBC.