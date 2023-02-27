Winter weather Monday • Manhunt in Detroit • 61k still without power

A wintry mix of precipitation that includes potential for both snow and rain has prompted parts of Southeast Michigan to be under a Winter Weather Advisory Monday.

The National Weather Service says the counties of Shiawassee, Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb will all be under an advisory from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up to an inch of snow is possible while authorities are also on the lookout for some ice build-up.

The latest string of winter weather could cause slipper road conditions between late morning and the early afternoon, before transitioning to rain.

It was a blast of ice and icy conditions that prompted more than half a million people across a southern swath of Michigan to lose power last week. As of Monday morning, 61,000 homes were still without electricity.

With tens of thousands going on day five of no power, more winter weather and freezing temperatures won't make the day any easier. DTE still does not have an estimated time of restoration for many of those homes.

However, this will not be ice storm 2.0.

The precipitation is prompted by a low pressure system out west that's blew threw the Midwest Monday morning. By the time it reaches Michigan, it will run into an area of cold air that will convert the precipitation.

The best line to draw in Michigan as to where weather will be more wintry is M-59. Anything north will be more likely snow. To the south will be sleet and rain.

Most of what falls will be while commuters are at work. By the time people are driving home around 5 or 6 p.m., the weather should be just rain.

Tuesday will bring some spotty showers overnight. On Wednesday, we'll hit temperatures in the 50s. And snow lovers should plan on some more of the white stuff falling later again this Friday.

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Detroit police

Detroit police are still searching for the man who fired shots at officers Saturday night. A manhunt began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night when Detroit police who were on the city's west side spotted an armed man getting into a vehicle. When they tried pulling him over, the suspect instead fired shots at police before fleeing.

A short chase ended before the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot. According to police, they originally responded to the west side location after a shotspotter alert. The suspect's name is Tyler Hood, 33, police said over the weekend. He's been missing since the chase was initiated.

"They tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Puritan near Beaverland. Once they tried to initiate that traffic stop, shots were fired at the officers," said Cmdr. Arnold Williams. "The pursuit lasted about a mile and a half."

Williams, who works in the sixth precinct of Detroit, said the chase ended in the area of Bramble and Lyndon. "He's at large. We are looking for him," he added. "We are considering him to be armed since we have not recovered a weapon at this time."

Lawmaker calls out DTE as 61k still without power

At least 61,000 homes are still without power after a major ice storm blew through Michigan last week, knocking out electricity for more than half a million homes. DTE has restored the vast majority of those affected, by tens of thousands still don't have power.

The latest update posted by DTE reports that as of 11 p.m. Sunday, 600,000 customers impacted by the recent ice storm had gotten their power back. "We expect the vast majority of remaining customers without power to be restored by the end of Tuesday," the update said.

While it was downed power lines that generated most of the public safety concern, most of those threats were neutralized a day after the storm. Since then, some people still haven't gotten their power back four days after crews turned attention to restoring power.

More than one upset call over DTE's handling of the power grid came this weekend, including from a Hamtramck lawmaker who accused the utility's "corporate greed & failure to invest in our grid" as cause for the outages.

Contaminated waste shipments resume from Ohio

Shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line will resume Monday to two approved sites in Ohio, according to federal environmental authorities.

The announcement came a day after the Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to "pause" shipments from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine to allow additional oversight measures about where waste was shipped. Some liquid and solid waste had already been taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.

EPA-certified facilities able to accept some of the waste had been identified, which meant shipments could restart Monday, Region 5 administrator Debra Shore, of the Environmental Protection Agency, said Sunday.

Some of the liquid waste will be sent to a facility in Vickery, Ohio, for disposal in an underground injection well, Shore said. Norfolk Southern will also begin shipping solid waste to an incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio, and additional solid waste disposal locations were being sought, she said.

Gun, prescription drugs, and fake social security card found during I-75 traffic stop

Police found a gun, drugs, and much more after pulling a car over for speeding on I-75 Sunday morning.

A vehicle traveling close to 100 mph in a 70 mph zone was pulled over around 4 a.m. yesterday near Eight Mile. Michigan State Police that initiated the traffic stop noticed he had a bottle of prescription medicine in plain view inside the vehicle.

They then asked if they could search the vehicle. After consenting to a search, police found a concealed 9 mm automatic pistol, 12 unopened bottles of prescription medicine, four fake IDs with a stolen identity, and a fake social security card.

The driver, later identified by police as a 31-year-old man from Warren, also did not have a valid concealed pistol license.

Today's forecast will start off dry before rain moves in, colliding with the cold air hovering over Southeast Michigan Monday. When it does, don't be surprised if a wintry mix transitions into sleet.

With the post-season nearing, several teams in Michigan are on the bubble of qualifying. The Michigan Wolverines' stock is rising after a close win at Wisconsin, while the MSU Spartans blew a huge lead late against Iowa. The Red Wings lost an important game against Tampa Bay and are now a point out of the last wild card spot. Elissa Slotkin for Senate? The Congresswoman's website now reads "Elissa Slotkin for Michigan - Official U.S. Senate Campaign Website". It's not totally surprising she appears primed for a run at Senate, she's hinted at since current Senator Debbie Stabenow stepped down. MSU students are holding another rally to demand gun safety legislation. A March For Our Lives protest is being organized at the state capital A new upscale bar is opening in Detroit called Soul of Ice, which will be in the Midwest neighborhood. Detroit police are working to understand a freeway shooting after a 23-year-old drove herself to a precinct office after being shot Sunday. There is currently no suspect description.

Another US agency assesses COVID-19 origin likely a Chinese 'lab leak': report

The U.S. Energy Department reportedly newly assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China.

The Energy Department, which was previously undecided on the origin of the pandemic, now joins the FBI’s stance that the coronavirus likely spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.

The development was noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office, according to the newspaper.

The National Intelligence Council and four other agencies assess at "low confidence" that the COVID-19 pandemic originated due to natural transmission from an infected animal, while the CIA and another unnamed agency are undecided. The updated report maintains a consensus between all the intelligence agencies that the pandemic was not the result of a Chinese bioweapons program.