Wyandotte schools superintendent resigns amid 5G cell tower controversy

Wyandotte’s School Board voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Catherine Cost on Wednesday, amid controversy over a 5G cell tower on Washington Elementary.

An agreement between the district and T-Mobile led to the cell phone provider placing a 5G tower on the chimney of Washington Elementary. In exchange, the school gets a little over $1,000 a month. This deal was reached in 2018, but tower has recently been placed at the school.

This has led to tense school board meetings as parents demand answers about the possible health impacts on children.

During one meeting, T-Mobile reps walked out.