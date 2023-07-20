Expand / Collapse search

Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping suspect Rashad Trice waives preliminary exam in Ingham County

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Suspect Rashad Trice article

Suspect Rashad Trice

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith, appeared in court Thursday.

Trice, 26, waived his preliminary examination Thursday in Ingham County. He's facing charges in three counties - Ingham, Wayne, and Macomb, along with federal charges stemming from the disappearance and death of Wynter.

More: Police report details Rashad Trice's violent past

Attorney General Dana Nessel said last week that her office will handle all state charges. Her office will review and reissue previous charges already issued by the other prosecutors. Doing this will consolidate the cases into one instead of three.

Nessel said her office is also reviewing police reports to bring potential murder charges against Trice.

Outpouring of emotion at second vigil for Wynter Cole-Smith near site where her body was found

It began with the family of Wynter holding a private gathering at the alley near Erwin and Knodell where the little girl’s body was found earlier this week after an exhaustive search for the missing 2-year-old.

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend before kidnapping her daughter from a Lansing apartment on July 2. He was arrested July 3 after a chase in St. Clair Shores.

When he was caught, Wynter was not with him, prompting an Amber Alert.

Wynter's body was found July 5 in a Detroit alley after phone location data led investigators to that area.