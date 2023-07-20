Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping suspect Rashad Trice waives preliminary exam in Ingham County

article

Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith, appeared in court Thursday.

Trice, 26, waived his preliminary examination Thursday in Ingham County. He's facing charges in three counties - Ingham, Wayne, and Macomb, along with federal charges stemming from the disappearance and death of Wynter.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said last week that her office will handle all state charges. Her office will review and reissue previous charges already issued by the other prosecutors. Doing this will consolidate the cases into one instead of three.

Nessel said her office is also reviewing police reports to bring potential murder charges against Trice.

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend before kidnapping her daughter from a Lansing apartment on July 2. He was arrested July 3 after a chase in St. Clair Shores.

When he was caught, Wynter was not with him, prompting an Amber Alert.

Wynter's body was found July 5 in a Detroit alley after phone location data led investigators to that area.