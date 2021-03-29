Detroit City FC releases season tickets as fans prepare to return to Keyworth

Detroit City Football Club fans will return to the stands this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic left Keyworth Stadium empty last season.

Tickets are available for some fans now, with availability opening to all fans next week. See that full availability below.

Things will be a little different in the normally packed Hamtramck stadium, though.

DCFC games haven't been held at Keyworth Stadium since 2019. (Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

Fans will have assigned seats, and the general admission standing section will include distancing. No more than six seats can be purchased together. Each ticket will need to have a unique name and phone number connected to it so contact tracing can be done, if needed.

Also, entrances will be based on where fans will be seated, and admission times will be staggered.

Masks will be required for all attendees.

Ticket availability schedule:

Monday, March 29

Owners who invested at a level that earned them a season ticket will receive a code for the ticket(s) owed. Also, any 2020 season ticket holder that is owed a credit will receive a code to redeem their 2021 season pass. This includes those who requested credit and those who made no specific request about their pass.

Thursday, April 1

Owners who converted their previous season ticket into a share will gain access.

Friday, April 2

All remaining owners will be able to purchase season tickets.

Monday, April 5

All fans will have access to purchase season tickets.

2021 men’s NISA spring schedule

May 1 vs. Maryland Bobcats FC

7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

May 7 at New Amsterdam FC

7 p.m. ET | Hudson Sports Complex | Warwick, NY

May 12 at Cal United Strikers

10 p.m. ET | Championship Stadium at Great Park | Irvine, CA

May 15 at 1904 FC

10 p.m. ET | Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center | Chula Vista, CA

May 22 at Michigan Stars

TBA | Michigan Stars Sports Complex | Washington Twp., MI

June 2 vs. LA Force

7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 5 vs. Stumptown Athletic Club

7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 22 vs. Chattanooga FC

7:30 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

2021 United Women’s Soccer schedule

May 23 at Lansing United

2 p.m. | East Lansing Soccer Complex | Lansing, MI

May 26 at Corktown AFC

7:30 p.m. | The Corner Ballpark | Detroit, MI

May 29 vs. Chicago Mustangs

7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 5 at Muskegon Risers

7 p.m. | Kehren Stadium | Muskegon, MI

June 12 vs. Corktown AFC

7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 19 vs. Midwest United FC

7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 26 at Indiana Union

TBD

July 2 at Midwest United FC

6 p.m. | Midwest United FC Christian Athletic Complex | Kentwood, MI

July 10 vs. Lansing United

7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

