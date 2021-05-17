PHOTOS: Detroit City FC women's team defeats Muskegon 2-1 at Keyworth

article

The Detroit City Football Club women's team picked up its first win in front of fans Saturday at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

The team started last season but played its games without in-person fans due to the COVID pandemic.

Brooke Honeycutt and Marlee Taylor scored Detroit's goals, leading the team to a 2-1 win over Muskegon Risers Football Club to kick off this season. Taylor was named the Woman of the Match.

The men's team also picked up a win Saturday night on the road, defeating 1904 Football Club 3-1.

Anthony Manning, Connor Rutz, and Jimmy Filerman scored City's goals, keeping the men's team undefeated so far this season.

Filerman was named the Man of the Game.

Next matches

The men's team will play the Michigan Stars at Romeo High School at 7 p.m. May 22.

The women's team will take on Lansing United at the East Lansing Soccer Complex at 2 p.m. May 23.