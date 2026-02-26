PWHL game ticket demand spikes after US women's Olympic hockey gold -- How to see the league live in Detroit

article

The Brief StubHub is reporting a spike in interest in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) after the Olympics. The ticket website said searches for PWHL tickets jumped nearly 50% above the January baseline overnight after Team USA beat Canada. Additionally, demand for PWHL tickets is up 38% year-over-year through the first eight weeks of 2026.



Sixty-one players from the league played in this year's Olympics, including 16 who were on Team USA.

By the numbers:

According to StubHub, searches for PWHL tickets jumped nearly 50% above the January baseline overnight after the U.S.'s big win against Canada. Compared to searches during the Olympics, when the league was not playing, searches after the Games ended spiked to 216%.

And it's not just searches increasing. The ticket website said daily ticket sale volume has been three times higher than it was during the Olympics, with tickets for U.S.-based PWHL teams up 42% year-over-year.

Beyond this Olympic spike, StubHub said demand for PWHL tickets is up 38% year-over-year through the first eight weeks of 2026, signaling a growing appetite for women's hockey.

PWHL in Detroit

Detroit doesn't have a PWHL team, but fans still get the chance to see the action during the league's Takeover Tour, which includes a slate of location-neutral games at cities that don't have teams.

The New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire visit Little Caesars Arena on March 28. It's the second and final Detroit Takeover Tour stop this season.

Tickets for the March 28 game in Detroit are still available. Get tickets here.

The PWHL started with six teams – Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, New York Sirens, Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge, and Toronto Sceptres in 2023 – before announcing an expansion to two additional cities as last season winded down. Those new teams, Seattle Torrent and Vancouver Goldeneyes, started play this past fall.

The league has not confirmed if it will expand again at the end of the 2025-26 season, but hopes remain high that Detroit will eventually get its own team. The city has consistently shown up for the league, with the PWHL game welcoming its 1 millionth fan during a Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena last year.

That game also set a record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the United States when 14,288 showed up to cheer on the New York Sirens and Minnesota Frost. As the league continues to grow and pick up fans, that record has been broken several times.