How much rain in Metro Detroit? Over 2.5 inches reported

The rain is done, and the scene will slowly improve through the day, but many are waking up to water-covered roads and flooded basements.

Official reports are just starting to trickle in as the sun comes up - and early reports show over 2.5 inches of rain measured in some parts:

Sterling Heights: 2.64

Dearborn: 2.62

Ann Arbor: 2.257

Troy: 2.11

Bloomfield Hills 1.77

Official numbers are still coming in and, while the rain is done falling, we're not done dealing with the problems.

Neighborhoods and streets are flooded throughout the Metro Detroit area – including in Dearborn and Ferndale.

Drivers who come up on flooded streets should not try to plow through them. Instead, turn around and a different way.

Streams, creeks, and rivers are still on the rise, and a Flood Warning remains in effect through 10 AM as some streets remain underwater.

What's next:

The rest of the day on Thursday turns partly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Flooding in the street should ease by the end of the morning commute.

A spotty shower is possible tonight, but the Tigers Home Opener looks just fine.

We’ll see another round of rain Friday night into Saturday morning, then temps turn cooler to wrap up the weekend.

The 40s take over next week, and there’s even a chance for light rain or snow Monday as low pressure swings through.