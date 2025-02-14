Metro Detroit road conditions: Snowy weekend to blanket Southeast Michigan

The weekend is bringing Old Man Winter to Metro Detroit's doorstep, and that may lead to slippery conditions for drivers.

The Wednesday snowstorm is in the past, but another blast of flakes is coming through the weekend with half of a foot of snow expected for a large portion of Metro Detroit.

Between 2 a.m. and noon on Saturday, FOX 2 expects between 1 and 3 inches of snow, with another inch to follow in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a virtual repeat of Saturday, but heavier.

FOX 2 expects heavy snow to start in the morning with 3 to 6 inches of snow falling on Sunday.

That brings the grand total to between 5 and 10 inches of snow, with heavier amounts farther north in Flint, Lapeer, and Port Huron.

Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.

Here's a live look at the roads:

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Crash updates and road closures: