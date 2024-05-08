Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Dry, warm day after yesterday's thunderstorms

By
Published  May 8, 2024 6:15am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Highs near 80 with some wind

Wednesday will be warm and windy, with highs climbing to near 80 before a big drop tomorrow.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - With yesterday's severe storms in the rearview, sweet weather wins out today. We'll be warmer, windy and bright. 

Rain's back before long as low pressure out west slips into Southeast Michigan bringing with it clouds, showers and a cooler feel. We'll wind up with rain totals on either side of .25". 

Temps drop in a way you'll notice too. Making it out of the 50s will be a tough task on Thursday, with minimal improvement to finish the week. 

More rain on Saturday, but we'll dry things out significantly by Sunday. Nothing more than an isolated shower is possible on Mother's Day. 