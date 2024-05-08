Metro Detroit weather: Dry, warm day after yesterday's thunderstorms

With yesterday's severe storms in the rearview, sweet weather wins out today. We'll be warmer, windy and bright.

Rain's back before long as low pressure out west slips into Southeast Michigan bringing with it clouds, showers and a cooler feel. We'll wind up with rain totals on either side of .25".

Temps drop in a way you'll notice too. Making it out of the 50s will be a tough task on Thursday, with minimal improvement to finish the week.

More rain on Saturday, but we'll dry things out significantly by Sunday. Nothing more than an isolated shower is possible on Mother's Day.