Metro Detroit weather: Quiet start ahead of afternoon thunderstorms

It's a dry and quiet start to the day, but that changes this afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms move into the area. Metro Detroit falls into the marginal risk category, meaning there is an isolated chance of severe thunderstorms. Areas closer to the Michigan-Ohio border fall into the slight risk category, meaning that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

As the afternoon stretches into the evening, more clusters of rain and storms are possible before the weather quiets by 9 p.m.

Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday before climbing near 80 on Wednesday. The high temps don't last though. Temps dip to the low 60s on Thursday as rain returns to the forecast. That rain will stick around through the weekend and into next week.