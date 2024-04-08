Expand / Collapse search

Michigan solar eclipse forecast: Clouds could block the view

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 8, 2024 6:38am EDT
Clouds will move out of the area later today, but it may be too late to catch the eclipse. Lori Pinson has your full weather forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scattered showers and clouds both move out of Metro Detroit later Monday, but it may be too late to see the eclipse.

The most recent National Weather Service prediction included clear skies for lower Michigan, but the morning radar shows that may not be the case now. 

Morning rain is already on the way out, and the clouds will start clearing as the day progresses. However, the forecast still shows some cloud cover during the time of the eclipse, which will reach its peak in Detroit at 3:14 p.m.

The cloud cover is expected to be variable, so there could be a break in them during this time.

Clouds continue clearing into the late afternoon.

The day is starting in the 40s, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s before flirting with 70 tomorrow.

