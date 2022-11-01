Michigan Live Election Results: 13th Congressional District - Shri Thanedar beats Martell Bivings

Shri Thanedar emerged from a crowded field to win the Democratic nomination for Michigan's 13th Congressional District after winning by less than 5,000 votes and has now secured a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Thanedar emerged from the democratic primary race and took on Republican opponent, Martell Bivings. The results for the 13th district came in early Wednesday morning with Thanedar declared the winner.

The Associated Press called the race for Thanedar as he had collected 72% of the vote vs Bivings' 23%.

This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

The 13th District is made up of 775,674 people and encompasses the eastern half of Detroit and the middle portion of Wayne County.

The cities also included in the district include Melvindale, River Rouge, Lincoln Park, Allen Park, Wyandotte, Taylor, Wayne, Southgate, and Romulus.

