Live Election Results: Michigan's 6th House seat - Debbie Dingell wins re-election

The race for Michigan's 6th Congressional District featured a familiar face in Debbie Dingell who ran for a different district number but many of the same people - and easily won re-election.

Dingell jumped out to a large lead over Republican challenger Whittney Williams. With a little more than 25% of the votes counted, Dingell has 66.8% of vote versus Williams' 33.2%.

This November is the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

A major change comes in the 6th district, which had been on the state's west side. It's now all of Washtenaw County, and parts of Oakland and Wayne County.

Dingell was challenged by Williams, who did not seek campaign contributions. Instead, she asks visitors to donate to charitable organizations. In total, her campaign has raised over $12,000 - nearly all from Williams herself - according to Federal Elections Commission.

Dingell was expected to win the 6th district easily - but you can track live results as they come in here.

Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

The 6th District has 776,619 people in it and stretches from the western edge of Lake Erie in southern Wayne County as well as portions of Oakland County and all of Washtenaw County.

The cities include Canton, Plymouth, Belleville, and Brownstown Charter Township in Wayne County, Novi in Oakland County, and Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Pittsfield Charter Township, Manchester, and Chelsea.

More Election Results