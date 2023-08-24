100+ heat index expected today • Heavy rain causes road flooding • Deputy spanks Dream Cruise driver

Thursday will be sweltering, with heat indices climbing to above 100 in some areas.

Areas south of Detroit are more likely to experience heat indices greater than 100, with the index ranging from the high 90s to nearly 110, depending on where you are.

The actual temperature readout will be closer to the low 90s by midday Thursday. It'll feel the hottest during the afternoon and early evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Flood Warning issued until Thursday afternoon

Overnight rain led to plenty of flooding around Metro Detroit and now a Flood Warning for parts of Southeast Michigan.

Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties are under a Flood Warning until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

The rain has led to flooding on numerous roads around the area.

All lanes of north and southbound I-275 are closed at I-94 due to flooding as of 7:15 a.m.

In addition to these closures, roads in numerous cities, including Canton and Van Buren Township, are blocked by water. Drivers are advised to avoid driving through standing water.

Dream Cruise driver spanked by deputy

A driver doing burnouts on Woodward the night before the Dream Cruise got an unusual punishment.

Zack Walker, 18, was on burnout row in Pontiac cruising with friends and decided to do a burnout. To his dismay, it was in front of an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy.

As Walker got out of his truck, video from bystanders showed him walking around the pickup before bending over and being spanked by the deputy.

"I grew up in a household where being spanked was what happened if you did something wrong," said Walker. "So I took it that way. I bent over, and he spanked me and said, 'Don't do burnouts again.'"

A spokesperson with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says they’re aware of the video and are reviewing the reserve deputy’s conduct.

Walled Lake swimmer missing

A man is missing after thunderstorms moved in while he swam in Walled Lake on Wednesday evening.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the man was on a pontoon boat when three people went into the water to swim. Two of the swimmers resurfaced when it began to storm, but the third person was reported missing.

Dive teams searched as late as they could before storms forced them to stop overnight. They will be back at the lake Thursday morning looking for the man.

Carjacking victim pulled from vehicle by neck

A victim of a carjacking in Detroit says just learned the two suspects in her case back on Aug. 17, are off the street.

"He hit me in the head with a gun before he ripped me out of the car by my neck," she said.

The victim admits she doesn't know her way around Detroit. After leaving a friend's house on the east side, she pulled over in a neighborhood to use her phone.

With her windows down and the radio on, she says she didn't hear or see two men approach her vehicle.

"(He said) 'I will shoot you, you think I’m f***ing with you?"" she said.

The suspects took off with her vehicle and everything in it.

Thursday started with storms that prompted a Flood Warning. A Heat Advisory has also been issued, with heat indices expected to climb to 100+.

Key moments from the first Republican presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the Republican presidential nomination fight for much of the year. Neither dominated the debate stage Wednesday night.

Trump, of course, decided to skip the GOP’s opening presidential primary debate given his overwhelming lead in the polls. DeSantis showed up, but he was overshadowed for much of the night by political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy.

And there was no shortage of aggressive performances from the others on stage either. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were aggressive when given the opportunity.

Read more here.