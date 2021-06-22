12-year-old killed in Detroit after children get hands on gun

A 12-year-old has died in Detroit after police said three young children inside a house found a loaded gun, pulled the trigger, and fatally wounding the child.

Detroit Police tell FOX 2 the shooting happened on Rochelle, near Hayes and Kelly on Detroit's east side when the loaded gun was found by the children. The weapon went off and the child was hit and killed.

Three children were home alone at the time, two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old found a gun and started playing with it before it went off.

More details surrounding the shooting are not known.

This death is the most recent tragedy over the course of the past week involving children.

On Monday, a 9-month-old was found inside a home where his mother and father were both gagged, bound, and executed. A person of interest was identified by Detroit Police as Orlando Whitfield, a man who was accused of murdering a woman in Ypsilanti woman in 2018.

The infant, who is about 9 months old, was unharmed but left alone in the house for hours - possibly back sometime Sunday night.

Last Thursday, a 2-year-old boy was killed in what the Wayne County prosecutor has called a case of mistaken identity when shooters targeted his family's pickup truck on I-75 as they left a basketball practice in Dearborn.

Darius Lanier, 19, and Eugene Hubbard, 21, were both charged with the fatal shooting of Brison Christian and the non-fatal shooting of his 9-year-old brother, BJ.

Advertisement

Brison was shot in the head, BJ was hit in the arm. Brison died at a nearby hospital.

