2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair back on after initially being canceled

The Ann Arbor Art Fair, which was canceled for 2021, is back on after the state announced lifted event restrictions.

The State Street Art Fair will be a three-day event held July 15-17.

The fair actually consists of three events taking place at the same time: the art fair, the street art fair, the summer art fair, and the state street art fair.

Officials said logistics are still being figured out, but the other two events are expected to return as well.

The decision to have the fair after all comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared a new reopening plan. Outdoor event size restrictions will be lifted on June 1, and all COVID-19 restrictions will end on July 1.

