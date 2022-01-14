3-year-old child in critical condition after shooting self with gun found in pocket of jacket at Detroit home

A 3-year-old child shot themselves Friday afternoon in Detroit, police said.

According to police, a relative of the child took off her jacket and left in a room at an apartment in the area of E. Lafayette and Chene. Police said the woman, who is a concealed pistol license holder, had a gun in the pocket of that jacket.

The woman and the child's mother left the room. Several minutes later, they heard a shot and found the child with a gunshot wound, police said.

The gun owner is not in custody at this time. However, police said she is known to officers.

"We need prayers to hope the baby survives," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "The baby is in critical condition at a local hospital. We are hopeful the baby pulls through."

White called the shooting a tragic accident.

"It is a tragic situation, the family is devastated. It certainly wasn't intentional," he said. "But we have to make sure we are careful with these weapons."

