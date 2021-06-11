4 suspects in quadruple shooting, bodycam shows officer dragged by suspect, an 'ultra-rare' Hellcat

A child was hurt, a man is dead, and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Detroit Thursday evening.

Detroit police say four men driving in a newer model SUV are behind the deadly shooting.

Police said they found dozens of shell casings from multiple firearms in the area. "Too many innocent people, too many innocent children (shot) just due to unnecessary gun violence," said DPD Cmdr. Tiffany Stewart, 10th Precinct.

A quadruple shooting that injured a child would make news anywhere. But the wave of shootings rolling over the city has become increasingly common as fatal and non-fatal shootings have risen since the pandemic struck Detroit.

During the latest shooting, Stewart said she counted 22 shell casings "from a couple different firearms, semi-automatic weapons."

"That is why we have a major push to take as many illegal guns off the street as we can at this point," said Stewart.

While the department has bolstered efforts in recent months for more gun control of illegal weapons and better gun safety, interim chief James White has plans of his own.

In what one reporter's question characterized as "aggressive moves" for an interim chief, White rolled out a five-point plan Thursday that takes aim at less-severe offenses. Drag racing, noise violations, and increased code enforcement will follow in lockstep with new crowd control measures in some of the city's busiest areas.

"We're lowering the party atmosphere, but we have to do so responsibly," he said. "These are not just words. We're taking this seriously."

A brawl in Greektown and Lamborghinis racing on sidestreets tipped the scales to convince the chief to request more overtime hours for officers on the weekends.

However, more police working in popular destinations of the city won't take away from normal patrolling by police in other parts of the city.

Police dragged by suspect in car, bodycam footage shows

Intense bodycam footage shows a Wyandotte police officer being dragged and thrown by a suspect's vehicle. Officers investigating a vehicle and its driver in the 500 block of Chestnut were trying to arrest a wanted felon who was wearing a tether due to his alleged sale of crack cocaine to an undercover officer.

The suspect instead put his car in reverse, slammed a patrol vehicle, then tried to accelerate away. An officer tried to open the car door to stop the suspect from driving off. When the suspect started driving, he took the officer with him.

Caught between the frame and the door, the deputy was dragged 20 feet before being violently thrown from the vehicle. The suspect eventually crashed after speeding 100 mph to escape the police. The suspect rolled his Charger several times and slammed into a house. Somehow he escaped his car uninjured and started running.

The suspect was eventually tased and taken into custody. The officer who was dragged was hospitalized but is expected to recover. The department's deputy chief said new laws protecting police and punishing suspects that flee need to be written.

Ultra rare Dodge Hellcat up for auction

A rare, limited edition $95,000 Dodge Durango Hellcat in "destroyer grey" is up for auction to help a great cause.

"Dodge announced they were going to make 2,000 of these Hellcat Durangos," said Jeff Schneider, Szott Dodge. "Very limited production, it’s amazing, it’s the fastest, 'grocery getter' we call it, that they’ve ever made. It is a sport utility with over 700 horsepower. They announced they will make a few more, so there will be 3,000 made this year."

And the funds raised for the auction will go toward the Ronald McDonald house. Schneider expects people to be "very very shocked" by the amount raised by the end of the fundraising.

"The difference that they could make in a year, in five years, in the lives of the families is going to be huge," Chrissy Cooper, Ronald McDonald House said.

Bo Schembechler's legacy tarnished by new accusations

What did Bo know? According to his son Matt Schembechler, the famed University of Michigan coach was told by him that team doctor Robert Anderson molested him when he had his first physical at age 10. First, he told his mom, a registered nurse who encouraged him to tell his father.

"When Bo got home, I told him what happened. He lost it," said Matt. He screamed. ‘I’m not hearing it.'" Matt's effort to tell his dad about the abuse earned him a "punch in the chest." "And that was the beginning of the end."

Alongside Matt were two other former Wolverine football players that gave detailed testimony at a Thursday press conference that laid out charges of indifference and fear against Bo Schembechler. He told players to "toughen up" and rehired the medical doctor accused of molesting his players and hundreds of other student-athletes.

This is the newest case of institutional preference that put school brand over player safety, one attorney said. "We need total accountability," said attorney Stephen Drew. "(We need) to stop the argument that we are immune from responsibility so people entrusted to these universities are protected and are more important than the power and privilege and profits of the program."

Outrage from police over Pontiac woman's personal bond

Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard, 32, is accused of assaulting an Oakland County Sheriff deputy that resulted in a broken eye socket. The 32-year-old was arraigned on one count, a four-year felony.

While the details behind the case indicate Sheppard became belligerent and aggressive after a deputy tried to help her, it's the personal bond of $1,000 that has the sheriff outraged.

"I am angry at how regularly people assault police officers today and how little attention or care they have in Washington for this," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "In 2019, the FBI reported more than 56,000 police officers were assaulted."

A personal bond means the defendant does not need to post any money to be released. She is due in court on June 17.

What else we're watching

Despite doubling down on her appointment-only system, the legislature is turning up the pressure on Michigan's Secretary of State even further. It also voted to give drivers more time to renew an expired license and vehicle registration during the pandemic. Michigan has reached 60% vaccine coverage for first-shot doses. The benchmark doesn't mean as much as it once did when reopening was contingent on more shots, but it represents encouraging progress in the race toward statewide immunity. Delta said it removed an unruly passenger who was "creating a threat" onboard that forced it to divert to Detroit Airport. The "security situation" happened early Friday morning. The Detroit Grand Prix is this weekend. Which means Belle Isle will be off-limits to most people who don't get a permit with the DNR to go onto the island Crime Stoppers is announcing a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Ashley DeBerry.

Daily Forecast

We may be reaching the peak of our countrywide heatwave today when temperatures eclipse 90 degrees. The sun will be shining brightly until the late afternoon when a chance for thunderstorms takes over. If this week was indicative of anything, however, don't count on it.

Juneteenth: What its path to federal holiday status looks like

From the moment Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger uttered the words "all slaves are free" to the town of Galveston, Texas, Juneteenth has been celebrated in the United States. On the morning of June 19, 1865, Granger stood atop the balcony at Ashton Villa and read Gen. order No. 3.

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," Granger said, freeing the slaves in the westernmost slave state and birthing America’s oldest-known celebration of the end of slavery.

The commemoration was mostly confined to Texas for many years but grew to become a day African Americans could cling to as an Independence Day. Even though it’s been celebrated for 156 years and is recognized in some form in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Juneteenth is not a federal holiday. But there’s a piece of legislation in Congress trying to change that.