5-year-old dies in accidental shooting • Parvovirus-like illness killing dogs • Tense DTE rate meeting

A mysterious illness is killing dogs in northern Michigan, the state's agriculture department said.

According to media reports from local animal shelters, dozens of dogs have died from the unidentified illness, with many of the symptoms including vomiting and bloody stool.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it was still in the early stages of its investigation, but some of the first samples that had been sent for testing came back positive for canine parvovirus.

The illness spreads primarily through fecal matter and is highly infectious to pets, primarily affecting elderly dogs and those under the age of 2. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, and diarrhea.

"When MDARD first learned of these cases in northern Michigan, we immediately reached out to the veterinarians and animal shelters involved and began our response efforts," said state veterinarian Dora Wineland. "Protecting animal and public health is one of the department’s key pillars, but it is a team effort. Dog owners need to ensure their pet is up to date on routine vaccinations as it’s the first step in keeping your pet healthy."

Parvovirus isn't contagious to people or other animals and isn't typically a reportable disease to the state vet's office. MDARD is now asking vets to inform the state if they see any unusual conditions in animals.

The Otsego County Animal posted on Facebook of a mysterious sickness that had been affecting many of its pets. "Most of these dogs have passed within 3 days. These dogs are mostly under the age of 2, Some of the dogs were vaccinated," went the Aug. 9 post.

The shelter also said it had been in contact with vets around northern Michigan, as well as the state. "No one has an answer. The best ‘guess’ is that this is a strain of parvo."

MDARD has a few steps that pet owners can follow to keep their dog safe:

Keep up with routine vaccinations (especially for those living in or traveling with pets to the northern Lower Peninsula) by ensuring dogs/puppies are vaccinated against canine parvovirus, rabies, canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and leptospirosis.

Have dogs/puppies fully vaccinated before interacting with other animals will help to keep them healthy and safe.

Keep dogs/puppies at home and away from other dogs if they are exhibiting any signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.

Be sure to clean up after your pet when you’re walking them out in public.

5-year-old dies from accidental shooting in Detroit

Another child appears to have died from an accidental gunshot after a boy got their hands on a firearm in Detroit. Police were on Oakfield Avenue on Detroit's west side late Monday after a 5-year-old was privately conveyed to a hospital after being injured by a gunshot.

He later died from his injuries, police confirmed with FOX 2 Tuesday. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 19000 block, near Seven Mile and the freeway. Officers were at the home for hours after the shooting, but had not provided more details by Tuesday morning.

Accidental shootings in Detroit have become a tragic metric of the city's gun violence problem. As recently as Aug. 4, a 3-year-old had been injured while playing with an ‘assault-type’ rifle. The girl survived the shooting.

But only weeks before, a 12-year-old was fatally shot by a 13-year-old after the individuals got ahold of firearms in a home on Bramell Street. The victim's father was upstairs asleep when the shooting happened, police said.

Emotions run high at meeting over DTE rate increase proposal

As inflation runs roughshod across the country, DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike - and Monday night provided a chance for the public to have a say. And about 250 people wanted the three members of the Public Service Commission to know exactly how they felt on the campus of Wayne County Community College.

The public service commissioners were intent on getting the public’s thoughts on DTE’s proposal to raise an additional $388 million through rate increases. Many were not interested in the extra costs.

The proposed increase breaks down to an additional $10.31 per month - if the commission signs off. DTE says the money is needed to improve infrastructure. DTE says its in full support of the process issuing this statement which reads in part: "When new rates are approved by the commission it will be nearly three years since the last base rate increase. The affordability of our service is a priority for us. Currently, DTE customers’ bills are below the national average and that remains our goal."

But many were unconvinced by the utility's argument. "I’m asking that you deny this rate increase and let DTE figure it out from the inside," said someone there. And others like Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is asking the Public Service Commission to remember where they fit in this equation. The commission has until mid-November to approve or deny the increase.

Detroit's carjacking rise includes suspect trio as young as 11

Detroit carjackings are up 40% compared to last year - and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11, 12, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot.

"They think it's fun and there is no penalty to it," said Lt. Clive Stewart, DPD, who said he was stunned over the trio of kids, arrested Monday on the storage lot of the Jefferson North Plant. "Doing this as long as I've been doing this, 11 is the youngest," he said.

The kids were intercepted by officers from the 5th Precinct, right across Conner. They were apparently trying to take $80,000 and $90,000 Dodge Hellcat Chargers and Challengers. Police believe the kids are likely working for adults.

"The older offenders know, ‘I can do this and not really have my hands on it because I didn't really steal the car,’" Stewart added. And in a separate incident, a 14-year-old alleged repeat carjacker was arrested this weekend. He was out on bond from a carjacking in May, then last week police say he jacked two cars on the city’s east side.

A closer look at Shane Hernandez, Dixon's running mate

Michigan Donald Trump supporters may be curious about the past record of Tudor Dixon's Lt. governor candidate Shane Hernandez who must be approved at this weekend’s state Republican convention. Hernandez once supported Ted Cruz in 2016, and conceded that Donald Trump was not his first, or second choice, for president.

But Hernandez does have some attractive qualities for the GOP. For example, when he was in the legislature, Hernandez opposed Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s raising the gas tax by .45 cents a gallon - and he was voted the most conservative house member in 2017.

On the other hand, Hernandez, of Hispanic descent, years ago once called the Trump border wall "ridiculous" and took exception to Trump’s claims that Mexico was sending illegal alien criminals to the United States. He also disapproved of Trump insulting political opponents.

It appears Hernandez was not Dixon's first choice. Philosophically the two believe in bi-partisan cooperation while others in the GOP, such as former governor candidate Ryan Kelley, think that is a bad idea. This weekend it will be up to the Trump delegates to approve his nomination.

Daily Forecast

Some cloud cover might obscure the sun for a bit, but most of Tuesday will be bright, warm, and calm. Temperatures will get into the mid-80s before falling into the high 60s late Tuesday night.

What else we're watching

A failed smash-and-grab at a marijuana grow operation left a pickup-truck inside a structure Tuesday morning that later caught fire, prompting a response from police. The truck's grill could be spotted behind a broken garage door. The suspects fled the scene after it caught fire. The Macomb County Public Works Department is holding an update on its emergency erosion construction along I-94 today. Candice Miller will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Roseville to show how the agency will stabilize the drain bank that's eroded dangerously close to the highway. Employees at the Royal BBQ and Pizza are responding to a viral video that allegedly showed a worker spitting into a sauce by accusing the person filming of attempting to extort the owners. The restaurant posted a video responding to the accusations. State police are performing active shooter training in Livonia at their office beginning at 10 a.m. Media are invited to cover the event and some of the training they do. Detroit police are seeking three suspects in the robbery of six firearms, ammo, and other items from a residence on Faust Street. Police are searching for four suspects.

Trump seeks to block FBI review of docs seized in Mar-a-Lago search

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Monday to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records.

The request was included in a federal lawsuit, the first filing by Trump's legal team in the two weeks since the search, that takes broad aim at the FBI investigation into the discovery of classified records at Mar-a-Lago and that foreshadows arguments his lawyers are likely to make as the probe proceeds.

The filing casts the Aug. 8 search, in which the FBI said it recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, as a "shockingly aggressive move" and asserts that the action took place even though Trump had been "fully cooperative" for weeks as federal agents scrutinized the presence of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. It also attacks the warrant as overly broad and asserts that the Justice Department should not be afforded "trust us" deference in conducting the investigation.