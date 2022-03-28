8-year-old dies after last week's fire, vigil held for Ariah Jackson, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

The 8-year-old girl that was hospitalized following a fire at her home in Warren has died from smoke inhalation.

Despite life-saving efforts by the city's fire and emergency crews, the victim was confirmed to have died several days after the fire tore through the Warren Manor Apartments last week.

The girl had been taken to Children's Hospital of Michigan early March 23. Emergency officials had first reported her in stable condition shortly after the fire.

Some 16 families were also displaced from the fire, which is still being investigated.

Officials believe the fire started on the first-floor apartment in the back of the complex, which is located off of Dequindre Avenue.

At the height of the fire, it was seen burning through the middle of the roof, leaving a large gaping hole in its place.

Eight units suffered at least water or fire damage from the blaze.

2 arrested in Royal Oak Township carjacking

Three people were arrested after fleeing from a suspected stolen car in Royal Oak Township late Sunday night.

According to state police, officers with the Detroit Police Department spotted the victim's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and eventually crashed while driving away.

At the crash scene, two men and one woman fled before getting caught and being taken into custody. Inside the car, a pistol and various narcotics were found.

State police are working with Detroit police to interview the two men, who are believed to be the suspects in the carjacking which happened on Friday.

FBI prosecutors to conclude case against Whitmer kidnap plotting suspects

Federal prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent known as "Red" will appear when testimony resumes Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Friday.

Red joined key members of the group on a 2020 trip to Elk Rapids to take a look at Whitmer’s vacation home and a nearby bridge that could be blown up to distract police during her kidnapping, according to evidence.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, two other men who were also arrested in October 2020, have pleaded guilty and were critical witnesses for the government last week.

Authorities said the men were armed extremists who, after weeks of training, were trying to come up with $4,000 for an explosive. They practiced that summer in Wisconsin and Michigan by dashing in and out of crude structures built to resemble a house or office.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

Vigil held for Ariah Jackson

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to honor the 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Pontiac. Ariah Jackson was a first-grader at Whitman Elementary School in Pontiac. She had just been picked up from school when she was tragically shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in front of her home on March 18.

"So you know when I make my rounds, as I open the door she ran and jumped in my arms and said ‘Ms. Dr. Powell!’ I said what is it Ariah? She said ‘I love you with all my heart’ and I said I love you too," said Dr. Leetha Powell, the principal at Whitman Elementary School.

Family and friends gathered 9 days after the tragic shooting to honor her just a few feet away from where she was gunned down. "Bless these your people who have come out to share today to let everybody know that together we stand… no more of this... enough is enough." The suspected gunman, 19-year-old Justin Rouser, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of the Ariah. Police are still looking for the suspected getaway driver, 17-year-old Jujuan McDonald.

Ariah's loved ones remember her for the light she was and reflected on how she made the world a better place. "You just couldn't help but notice her. Everywhere she was she literally had a smile even with her little mask you could see it. She just lit up the school," said Tara Chaney, a teacher at Whitman Elementary School.

Double shooting investigation on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred on Detroit's west side.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found fatally shot in a home in the 15700 block of Ohio Ave on Sunday.

Police said the family had last seen the victims on Friday and when they came to check on them on Sunday, the door was open. The family called police to do a wellness check.

Police entered and discovered the victims fatally shot inside the home. Police believe there to be no current threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.

What else we're watching

Gretchen Whitmer will be in St. Clair Shores Monday along with Macomb County leaders on a tour of how the state plans to invest several billion dollars in Michigan infrastructure. The first defendant charged in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Boy Scouts of America investigation will be arraigned in Roseville Monday. Mark Chapman is accused of multiple sexual assault crimes. Face masks will no longer be required in most indoor public spaces on Eastern Michigan University's campus. They will still be required in classrooms, labs, and other instructional spaces while class is in session. Instructors who are vaccinated won't have to wear one while teaching. Gas prices fell another 2 cents in Michigan since last week. However, the price for a tank of gas remains on average around $62 for a 15-gallon tank. The University of Michigan is keeping college sports fandom alive following their exit from the Sweet 16 last week. UM will play in their first Frozen Four since 2018.

Daily Forecast

The winter isn't done yet with another freezing Monday morning. The wind chill started out in the single digits in Southeast Michigan today and temperatures aren't expected to get beyond freezing. It will be the coldest day of the week.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett-Smith joke, then wins best actor Oscar

When Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and smacked Chris Rock, the unpredictable moment served as a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s feel-good celebration.

But once Smith returned moments later to accept his first-ever Academy Award, he delivered a tearful apology for an act sure to overshadow his milestone achievement. He seized the opportunity during Sunday night's awards to speak on being a fierce defender just like his tennis dad character Richard Williams from "King Richard."

Smith felt like the protector of many including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, after Rock made a joke about her appearance that didn't sit right with him.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said as he began his acceptance speech after winning best actor honors. He apologized afterward to many people — including tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams’ daughters — but did not mention Rock in his apology.