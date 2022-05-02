9 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit, Roseville family prays for injured teen, deadly shooting in Detroit

Michigan State Police say nine people were taken into custody following a police chase in mid-Michigan early Monday morning.

A police pursuit that started near Brighton on I-96 prompted a major police response from multiple agencies following reports of multiple groups of stolen vehicles taken from a Lansing auto plant.

According to state police, authorities from around Oakland County were dispatched to assist officers following two groups of stolen vehicles, consisting of two to four cars each.

General Motors has multiple car assembly plants in Lansing. It's unclear if the vehicles were taken from either of the company's factories.

State police said over Twitter that each group was pursued by multiple agencies while traveling eastbound on I-96 in Oakland County.

One of the groups crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road and suspects fled on foot. Police say nine suspects were taken into custody.

The other group of stolen vehicles was still being pursued by police when some exited at grand River Avenue and others northbound on M-53.

No injuries were reported to either the suspects or police. The case is still being investigated and police are still on I-96.

Law enforcement departments involved in the incident include: State police from Brighton, Metro Detroit, Lansing, Livingston County, and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. A police helicopter was also deployed.

Roseville family, community praying for teen's recovery after being struck by car

The Roseville middle school student on life support after being hit by a car in late April remains under heavy sedation while her family prays for her recovery. The 7th grader's life hangs in the balance as she continues to fight off severe symptoms from a head wound after being hit by a vehicle.

It was an emotional day Sunday when family, friends, and the community gathered to say prayers for Julie Grace Wallace and release a balloons. "People who don’t even know us, they are reaching out and donating for them. It takes my breath away to know there is so many good people even with so much bad in the world," said Julianne Deblauwe. "But there are human beings and people out there that have such kind hearts."

Wallace was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road last Tuesday. The 21-year-old driver from Detroti stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Police say Wallace was crossing Martin at Barkman when she was hit around 7:20 a.m. while walking to school.

"She’s getting fed by feeding tube but she's holding her own right now. And we just pray every day that she just gives us a little sign she might come back to us," said Deblauwe.

Man shot dead while talking to friend in west Detroit

Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a deadly shooting on the city's west side late Sunday. According to preliminary information, a man in his early 50s was fatally shot while talking to a friend.

Police haven't released any information regarding a motive. They first responded to the 17200 block of Charest Street, near McNichols Road. It happened around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect may have gotten into a white four-door Dodge Avenger before driving from the scene.

Police haven't released any other information. They are currently checking surveillance footage and any nearby cameras that may have caught the incident.

Carnival fight between minors breaks out in Sterling Heights

Two separate fights between minors broke out at a carnival in the Lakeside Mall parking lot on Friday. FOX 2 obtained cellphone footage of one of them showing the chaos. As a result, there is heightened security with ID checks by carnival staff on Saturday.

"We’re trying to prevent that tonight. We’re making kids come with parents. If they’re not with a parent we're not allowing them in - that is gonna cost us, but we’re trying to make it a safe environment for everybody that’s out here," said Daniel Yarnell, the safety manager of Mid-America Shows.

Unaccompanied minors were turned away at the gate with signs expressing the new policy posted in multiple places. "This is our first time trying it… just something we thought up today," Yarnell said.

Witnesses say the fights started out as verbal altercations that quickly escalated. "I would have never acted out of anger, but I would have got mad I would've told them ‘back up man, I’m just telling you just back up’," said one witness. Both uniformed and undercover officers roamed the area. Carnival staff hope that Friday night's altercation doesn't overshadow the fun of the event; the rides, the games, and the food.

Praise and few blemishes on file for cop who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya

A Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head had no complaints of excessive force against him but much praise for traffic stops that turned up drugs, guns and people wanted for crimes, according to his personnel file.

Records released Friday by Grand Rapids police show Christopher Schurr received more than a dozen letters of recognition since becoming an officer in 2015. The incidents sometimes began with a stop because of a missing brake light or a driver’s sudden swift turn.

"Your quick and professional actions resulted in another firearm being removed from the streets and two parolees taken into custody," then-Chief David Rahinsky wrote in 2017. It’s possible that complaints against Schurr are no longer in his file.

The contract between Grand Rapids and the police union allows expungement of older records if officers complete two years without a disciplinary action. A few past incidents that brought Schurr positive recognition turned into foot chases. A foot chase is what happened on April 4 when he stopped a car driven by Lyoya, a Black man, and said the license plate didn’t match the vehicle.

What else we're watching

It's National Small Business Week and the group Detroit Means Business is hosting its first summit for aspiring and existing small business owners Monday. The one-day event, which will feature Lt. Garlin Gilchrist as the keynote speaker, will offer panels, workshops and one-on-one expert consultation for people looking to break into the industry. A new ordinance ordered by the city of Detroit has expanded the location where food truck vendors can serve residents. The city has also made permitting for food truck vendors easier. The Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, a massive $730 million project at Michigan State University officially opens Monday. The heavy-ion accelerator will expand the field of nuclear and particle physics. Steve Yzerman, general manager for the Detroit Red Wings fired head coach Jeff Blashill this weekend, another shakeup to the hockey team's rebuild that just concluded its third year. The Red Wings weren't the worst team in the league this season, finishing about 20 points ahead of the NHL's worst teams. However, they were nearly 30 points away from earning a wild-card berth in the playoffs. The Detroit Jazz Festival has released its 2022 lineup for the Labor Day Weekend celebration. The late May music event is jam-packed full of artists.

Daily Forecast

Monday will be colder compared to this weekend, but conditions should still climb close to 60 degrees. Plan on heavy cloud cover most of the week with bits of showers strewn throughout. Rain is likely Tuesday.

Teens tune parents out due to changing brain activity, study finds

What may be considered to be a no-brainer to parents — a new study suggests that the brain activity of teenagers starts to change and tune out their parents’ voices, opting to listen to more unfamiliar voices instead.

Stanford University School of Medicine researchers recently published their findings on April 28 in the Journal of Neuroscience.

They believe that around the age of 13, developing brain activity tends to make a mother’s voice no longer unique to her teenage children. That’s compared to when children are much younger and more open to listening to their mothers.

For the study, researchers recorded mothers saying three nonsense words to their teenagers. They chose nonsense words to ensure participants would not respond to words that would trigger a meaning or emotional content. Researchers then had two random women say the nonsense words.