Aftermath of suspected tornado • Biden, Trump win Michigan primary • Mother, daughter shot during road rage

With Michigan's primary election results in, the U.S. is one step closer to having a repeat of the 2020 election come this fall.

Despite a chunk of Democrats voting uncommitted - around 13% - President Joe Biden secured the nomination in Michigan's primary. A push for Democrats to vote uncommitted because Biden has not called for a ceasefire in the Middle East fueled the more than 100,000 uncommitted votes.

He picked up 81.1% of the votes, while the other candidates running, Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips, only received 3% and 2.7% of the votes respectively.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump received 68% of votes to secure the nomination. His closest competitor, Nikki Haley, received 26.5% of the votes.

Featured article

Suspected tornado reported in Grand Blanc area

A suspected tornado left a trail of destruction in the Grand Blanc area early Wednesday.

The storm, which hasn't yet been classified as a tornado by the National Weather Service, touched down around 1:20 a.m. near Dort and Reid in Grand Blanc Township, the Grand Blanc Police Department said. It moved east through Grand Blanc City, Indian Hill Subdivision, the Commons, Kings Pointe Subdivision, through Perry and Belsay roads and then into Atlas Township.

A suspected tornado on Feb. 28, 2024 in the Grand Blanc area uprooted large trees.

Police said several large trees were knocked down by the storm. Some of these fallen trees damaged homes, while other homes were damaged by the force of the storm. Gas lines were also uprooted, leading to evacuations until Consumers Energy could respond and repair the gas leaks.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Featured article

Mother, daughter shot in road rage incident

Road rage led to both a mother and daughter being shot by another woman Tuesday afternoon in Sterling Heights.

Police said two vehicles were going back and forth aggressively on the road. The suspect, who is a CPL holder, was driving a white Dodge Durango, then pulled into a parking lot near a Carrabba's Italian Grill on Hall and Schoenherr. The mother and the daughter, who were in a red Jeep, followed.

Everyone got out of their vehicles and continued arguing, police said. The suspect pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots, striking the mother and the daughter.

The daughter, who was shot in the neck, is in very critical condition, according to police. The mother is currently stable.

"Now you have three people that are involved in this, their lives are going to be completely changed forever," said Sterling Heights Lt. Mario Bastianelli. "None of it is worth it. Because of what? Because you're angry about somebody's driving? It's just really senseless."

Police said the suspect is cooperating with the investigation.

Featured article

Henry Ford Health expansion partnership with MSU, Pistons approved

The Detroit City Council approved a massive development deal worth $3 billion with a partnership between Henry Ford Health Systems, Michigan State University, and the Detroit Pistons.

Councilmembers voted 6-3 to approve the development, which included re-zoning several parcels of land and a new community benefits package. Members Angela Whitfield-Calloway, Gabriela Santiago-Romero, and Mary Waters all voted against the plan.

The approval followed weeks of debate between councilmembers as well as myriad public comments from residents.

Those that supported the Future of Health project like council President Mary Sheffield, said expanding the health care footprint in Detroit would go a long way toward improving the livelihoods of the city's populace.

"This is a hospital and is for patients, it's for the well-being of our city and when we talk about the health of Detroit and the future of our city, the health of our residents has to be a priority as well," she said Tuesday.

Featured article

Man charged in I-75 freeway shooting

A man who police say fired two shots at a woman while driving on I-75 in Oakland County last week is now facing charges.

The victim reported that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Thomas Robert Trim, of Mt. Morris, was passing on the shoulder and tried to run her off the road before pulling out a gun near Grange Road in Groveland Township around 6:20 p.m. Feb. 22.

The victim called 911 when Trim pointed the gun at her. Police say Trim then shot at her through his open passenger window, went around her, and again shot at her from the driver's side window. The victim was not hit.

Trim was later arrested and charged with discharge of a weapon from a vehicle and felonious assault.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Detroit set a record high yesterday when temperatures reached 72. Expect temperatures in the 20s today.

What else we're watching

Texas wildfires force brief shutdown of US nuclear weapons facility

A series of wildfires across the Texas Panhandle prompted evacuations, cut off power to thousands, and forced at least the temporary shutdown of a nuclear weapons facility, officials said.

On Tuesday night, Pantex – the main facility that assembles and disassembles America’s nuclear arsenal – shut down its operations but said it would reopen for normal operations on Wednesday.

"We have evacuated our personnel, non-essential personnel from the site, just in an abundance of caution," Laef Pendergraft, a spokesperson for National Nuclear Security Administration’s Production Office at Pantex, said during a news conference. "But we do have a well-equipped fire department that has trained for these scenarios, that is on-site and watching and ready should any kind of real emergency arise on the plant site."

Read more here.