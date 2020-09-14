Amazon opens 2K more jobs in Detroit, inmates briefly take over Michigan prison, Detroit toddler still missing

Amazon is continuing its hiring push during what it anticipates to be its busiest season of business ever. The retail giant is on a mission to hire an additional 100,000 workers throughout the U.S. and Canada, which includes adding thousands in Metro Detroit.

Announced Monday, Amazon is adding 2,000 more jobs in southeast Michigan, where 13,500 people already work for the company.

The new work opportunities will pay $15 an hour and include benefits.

The latest news from the company is far from the only plans that Amazon has unveiled this year. Despite the oddity that 2020 has proven for most businesses, Amazon says it's never been busier.

To compensate for the growing demand of quickly-delivered retail in the growing field of online shopping, Amazon has already announced other job openings and plans to build a $400 million distribution center on the state's old fairgrounds. The new facility is expected to bring 1,200 new jobs and open in 2022, pending approval from the city council.

In its latest bout of hiring, the jobs will be housed out of fulfillment, sortation, and delivery centers that operate around the region.

Detroit toddler missing since last week

A toddler from Detroit is still missing after he was dropped off at his mother's house last week.

Carson Hayes, a 2-year-old, hasn't been seen since Sept. 8. His disappearance has made his dad distraught.

"He loved playing ball, he had a huge trampoline in my living room he would just bounce on. It takes up every bit of space but it didn't matter because it's just me and him," said Taylor Hayes. "We had a whole world he was just snatched from and we'd like to get back to it."

According to police, Taylor brought Carson over to his mom's house on 20800 block of W. Chicago. She does not have custody of the kid, but is believed to have taken the child somewhere.

She's yet to be located.

The mother, Asia Sturgis, is 25 years old, 155 pounds, and has a light brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a white tank top underneath, red leggings, and tennis shoes. She may be driving a 2019 Nissan Altima.

A website https://bringcarsonhome.com/ has been set up to find Carson.

Anyone with information leading to the son's discovery is asked to call the police or the family. A cash reward has been offered.

Inmates briefly take control of northern Michigan prison

A correctional facility in Michigan's upper peninsula had to be abandoned and contained before being resecured after inmates housed inside managed to subvert officers and take control of the facility.

The brief change in control at the Chippewa Correctional Facility happened around 10:25 p.m. after three prisoners got into a fight.

Law enforcement tasered one of them, which required an ambulance to transport the incapacitated prisoner to a hospital.

At that time, prisoners in the unit left their cells and approached the station where the officers were working.

Law enforcement exited the facility for their own safety. At that time, the U.S. Border Control and the Michigan State Police were notified and secured the prison. Around 4 a.m., officers moved back into the prison and secured all inmates in their cells.

Delta flight out of Detroit delayed after passenger refuses to wear mask

A flight from Detroit to Los Angeles was delayed Saturday night after a passenger aboard refused to wear a mask.

The plane was carrying 84 customers and flight crews over the weekend when it was scheduled to depart at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. However, the plane was forced to head back to the gate after a passenger declined to wear a face mask, which is company policy during flights.

"We apologize to customers on flight 201 from DTW to LAX that returned to the gate when a customer did not comply with Delta's mask-wearing requirement onboard," a Delta spokesperson said in a Sunday statement

The mayor's Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley tweeted a video that her mom had filmed of the passenger exiting the plane after the incident.

The plane left 45 minutes later and arrived about 30 minutes behind schedule.

Detroit police launch internal investigation following officer-involved crash

The Detroit Police Department has started an investigation into an incident Saturday morning when an officer hit a pedestrian.

The on-duty official struck a 36-year-old woman on Beaubien near Monroe early in the morning.

The victim was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition as of Monday morning.

"I even look both ways, even when the light says go because you just never know," said Jerelle Mosley. "You have to be careful."

It's unclear if the pedestrian had the right-of-way at the time of the crash.

Police identify mother of baby left at Sinai-Grace Hospital

Detroit police say they have identified the mother and father of a baby that was dropped off at a hospital last Thursday.

Authorities said they were concerned for the mother's wellbeing after a man had driven to Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit, dropped a baby off at the front door, and drove away.

On Sunday, the authorities announced they had located both of the baby's parents and they are doing fine.

The circumstances behind the incident last week are still being investigated.

Daily Forecast

The week will start off cool before warming up by Wednesday, followed by a dip back into cooler temperatures by the weekend. A high if 68 is expected on Monday.

NFL players open season silently protesting racial injustice amid empty stadiums

NFL teams opening their seasons in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms, raised fists in protest or stayed off the field entirely for the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Sunday as the once-reluctant league brought racial injustice to the forefront on the first full slate of the football season.

In Atlanta, where the Falcons and Seahawks wore armbands honoring civil rights leader John Lewis, the players did not move as the opening kickoff sailed through the end zone. Then every player on both teams dropped to a knee in the spot they were standing.

After about 15 seconds, they rose, trotted off the field, and the game proceeded as normal.

“We’re taking this moment and making it a movement, not just as a race, a community or a team, but as a nation,” Falcons defensive end Steven Means said in a statement issued by the team. “It’s time to stand up, rise up and vote.”