Ann Arbor Art Fair, Summer Beer Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
This weekend is all about annual festivals, from the Ann Arbor Art Fair, to Summer Beer Fest, to the Concert of Colors, and more.
Here's what's going on:
Concert of Colors
- Now through Sunday, July 23
- Around Midtown Detroit
The Detroit Concert of Colors brings live music to venues around the city. From jazz and blues to rock and hip-hop, there's something for everyone. There's also arts and crafts and other activities for the whole family.
This annual event is free.
Ann Arbor Art Fair
- Now through Saturday, July 22
- Downtown Ann Arbor
The Ann Arbor Art Fair is an annual three-day-long event that draws artists and visitors from across the country. The fair showcases a diverse array of high-quality art that appeals to a wide range of tastes.
Farmington Founders Festival
- Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22
- Downtown Farmington
This annual summer festival includes vendors, food, beer, live music, fun for kids, and more.
Summer Beer Fest
- Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22
- Riverside Park in Ypsilanti
More than 115 Michigan breweries will be pouring at the annual Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti.
This two-day event includes live music, food, and of course, beer.
Tickets are $50. Get them here.
(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)
Friday Nights Downtown Music Series
- Friday, July 21 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Riverside Park in Auburn Hills
The Look will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.
Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.
Haunted Heat Fest
- Saturday, July 22 at noon
- Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe
Professional wrestling, horror vendors, and more are headed to the Michigan Museum of Horror's Haunted Heat Fest.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children, and free for children 5 and younger. Get them here.
Lucky Squirrel Flea Market
- Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Garden City Town Center parking lot
More than 150 vendors will be at the event selling arts, crafts, antiques, and more.
Admission is free, and another market is planned for Sept. 16.
Freedom Arts Festival
- Saturday, July 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Belle Isle Park in Detroit
The Belle Isle Conservancy will host the second annual Community Fun Day at the Belle Isle Aquarium featuring an exciting afternoon of art, music, dance, storytelling, games, and activities, food trucks, and more.
This is one of several events being held at Detroit parks this summer.