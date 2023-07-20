Ann Arbor Art Fair, Summer Beer Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

This weekend is all about annual festivals, from the Ann Arbor Art Fair, to Summer Beer Fest, to the Concert of Colors, and more.

Here's what's going on:

Concert of Colors

Now through Sunday, July 23

Around Midtown Detroit

The Detroit Concert of Colors brings live music to venues around the city. From jazz and blues to rock and hip-hop, there's something for everyone. There's also arts and crafts and other activities for the whole family.

This annual event is free.

Learn more.

Ann Arbor Art Fair

Now through Saturday, July 22

Downtown Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is an annual three-day-long event that draws artists and visitors from across the country. The fair showcases a diverse array of high-quality art that appeals to a wide range of tastes.

Learn more.

Farmington Founders Festival

Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22

Downtown Farmington

This annual summer festival includes vendors, food, beer, live music, fun for kids, and more.

Learn more.

Summer Beer Fest

Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22

Riverside Park in Ypsilanti

More than 115 Michigan breweries will be pouring at the annual Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti.

This two-day event includes live music, food, and of course, beer.

Tickets are $50. Get them here.

(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Friday Nights Downtown Music Series

Friday, July 21 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

The Look will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.

Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.

Haunted Heat Fest

Saturday, July 22 at noon

Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe

Professional wrestling, horror vendors, and more are headed to the Michigan Museum of Horror's Haunted Heat Fest.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children, and free for children 5 and younger. Get them here.

Lucky Squirrel Flea Market

Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garden City Town Center parking lot

More than 150 vendors will be at the event selling arts, crafts, antiques, and more.

Admission is free, and another market is planned for Sept. 16.

Freedom Arts Festival

Saturday, July 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

Belle Isle Park in Detroit

The Belle Isle Conservancy will host the second annual Community Fun Day at the Belle Isle Aquarium featuring an exciting afternoon of art, music, dance, storytelling, games, and activities, food trucks, and more.

This is one of several events being held at Detroit parks this summer.

Learn more.