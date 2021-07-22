Ann Arbor Distilling Co. crafts Party Animal canned cocktail to help humane society

article

A new canned cocktail from Ann Arbor Distilling Co. supports the Humane Society of Huron Valley and celebrates the organization's 125 year anniversary.

Related: Ypsilanti-made beer honors Egypt Covington, raises money for charities

Party Animal is described as a take on a whiskey sour. It is made with Fox River Michigan Whiskey, orange juice, lemon juice, and grenadine.

Cans of Party Animal can be picked up at the distillery's tasting room at 220 Felch St. in Ann Arbor.

---