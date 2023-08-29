Arts, Beats & Eats, Jazz Festival, and more things to do this Labor Day weekend in Southeast Michigan

Labor Day weekend is always a busy one for events as we try to relish those last few moments of summer.

Need plans for your holiday weekend? Here's what's going on:

Arts, Beats & Eats

Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4

Downtown Royal Oak

This annual Labor Day weekend festival brings dozens of performers, food vendors, and artists to the city for four days of entertainment.

This year's headliners include Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with other national acts American Authors, Collective Soul, and Randy Houser.

Corvette Fest

Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

More than 150 Corvettes will be displayed at this car show, which also includes live entertainment and a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Admission is free. Registration for Corvette owners participating in the show is $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Pre-registration closes two days before the show.

Learn more.

Michigan State Fair

Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

The State Fair includes a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, a homebrew contest, and more.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4

Joseph Campau in Hamtramck

The Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is an annual tradition featuring entertainment and activities for the whole family, including music, carnival ride, food booths, wrestling, a parade, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Jazz Festival

Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 4

Downtown Detroit

Dozens of artists will perform across several stages during this annual jazz music fest.

This year, audiences can expect larger performances, thanks to the expanded utilization of the JPMorgan Chase Main Stage at Cadillac Square, as well as the Carhartt Amphitheater Stage and the Absopure Waterfront Stage at Hart Plaza.

Romeo Peach Festival

Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4

Romeo Lions Club

This fest is a celebration of peaches, of course, but also includes live music, craft sales, fun for kids, a parade, fireworks, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

University of Michigan Football

Saturday, Sept. 2 at noon

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

The Wolverines start their season Saturday at home.

Michigan takes on East Carolina at noon at the Big House.

Get tickets.