Brawl breaks out before Donald Trump's Saginaw Valley State rally

As former President Donald Trump landed in Michigan to rally supporters, some of those outside his campaign rally found themselves in a brawl outside the facility.

Trump spoke on Thursday at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday during a late-afternoon campaign stop in the battleground state. But before Trump even arrived, a brawl broke out among at least three men in ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts and hats.

Video posted by Anna Liz Nichols to X (formerly Twitter) shows one man taking a second man to the ground and swinging fists while a third man jumps in to swing as well.

A brawl broke out at the Trump rally in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday, Oct. 3. Image: X/@annaliznichols & Michigan Advance

A fourth man tries to jump in but the first two men continue swinging at each other before security comes in to break up the fight.

The non-profit Michigan Advance reports that the men involved were vendors selling Trump memorabilia.

A day after his vice presidential nominee stopped in Auburn Hills and a day before Democratic nominee Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Flint, Thursday's visit will be Trump's seventh stop in Michigan.

He has also made visits to Flint, Howell, Potterville, Warren, Detroit, and Walker, which is on the west side of the state.

He will also speak at the Detroit Economic Club next week.