Information on the Clinton Township explosion, the 19-year-old who was killed by shrapnel is remembered as 'an amazing person’, and the family of a 19-year-old who was shot 12 times in Detroit is still looking for justice a month later: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Clinton Township explosion: Blasts send chunks of metal in all directions; 1 person killed One person was killed after a fire and multiple explosions at a Clinton Township wholesale distributor sent debris, including metal canisters, flying in all directions Monday night. Multiple blasts were heard as far away as Mount Clemens and Sterling Heights after the building that houses Goo and Select Distributors at 15 Mile and Groesbeck caught fire around 9 p.m. Residents reported hearing the explosions and feeling their homes shake around Macomb County.

2. Clinton Township facility illegally stored gas, other items before explosion When a fire spread through a business in Clinton Township, it ultimately led to massive explosions that rocked the area – sending metal debris flying up to a mile away, killing one person. Fire investigators and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are still looking into what caused the fire, which led to explosions, late Monday night. Multiple explosions were heard and felt miles away. The building was a storefront for the business Goo and Select Distributors, which is a wholesale supplier of vapes, CBD products, hookahs, lighters, and more.

3. 19-year-old killed in Clinton Township blast remembered as 'an amazing person' The 19-year-old who was killed by shrapnel from the Clinton Township warehouse explosion has been identified as Turner Salter.

"Turner was a great kid. Just an amazing person to be around," said Tim Berlin, a senior pastor at Faith Baptist Church of Clinton Township – where Turner was a life-long member.

4. 19-year-old shot 12 times in Detroit Jason Motley was only 19 years old when he was fatally shot 12 times in the early morning of Jan. 29. Eight of the bullets struck his head. Now, more than a month later, the family of the teenager is still searching for justice. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named, 8 bullets strike his head.

5. Five Guys' prices sparks outrage after $24 receipt goes viral: 'Highway robbery' A controversial $24 receipt from a Five Guys restaurant has recently put social media users up in arms. An X account named Wall Street Silver published a picture of the viral receipt, which he said he took from Reddit, on Mar. 1.

"Five Guys prices are out of control," the X user wrote. "$24 for one person."

FILE - A freshly prepared cheeseburger sits on a kitchen counter at the first U.K. outlet of U.S. burger restaurant chain Five Guys in London, U.K., on Tuesday, July 2, 2013.

6. 58-year-old convicted rapist re-sentenced after Michigan Supreme Court order An incarcerated 58-year-old Detroit man was re-sentenced on Monday to serve 50 to 100 years for rape and assault. Robert Yarbrough, who is currently in state prison, was re-sentenced in the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County for "repeatedly raping and assaulting a Detroit woman he held captive for over 20 hours in December 2017," according to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

7. Detroit police commissioner removed from seat after report finds hundreds of complaints closed improperly Several hundred complaints filed by citizens against police officers were improperly closed, an inspector general report claims following a review of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners' actions after several complaints alleged improper actions taken by some current and former members. The complaints were closed without any input from the board's chief investigator or approval from a commissioner, the Office of Inspector General found. The method that was instead implemented was "problematic" and "a clear violation of the Charter," Detroit's Inspector General Ellen Ha wrote in her report.

8. Community leader found shot to death inside Highland Park home A 34-year-old man was found shot and killed in his own home early Thursday morning. Courtney Cooper was shot in the head in his Grove Street residence in Highland Park around 2:30 a.m.

"This wasn’t right, this wasn’t supposed to go down. he’s a good guy," said Cooper's mother. "This is wrong, y’all need to stop the violence out here."

9. Woman charged with Wayne County murder and dismemberment named to Marshals most wanted It's been almost five years since David Carter was reported missing from Melvindale and his remains were later found scattered in garbage bags along I-75 in Ohio. Now, the woman accused of the heinous murder - his girlfriend - has been named to the U.S. Marshals most wanted list. Tamera ‘Tammy’ Williams was named to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list this week as authorities continue to try to get justice for Carter's murder in September 2018.

Tamera Willaims is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for the murder of David Carter, who was found dismembered in Ohio in 2018.

10. Missing Na’Ziyah Harris: Search conducted at pond in Clinton Township A search was held at a secluded pond in Clinton Township Wednesday in connection to a missing 13-year-old, led by Detroit police. Na’Ziyah Harris was last seen on Jan. 9 when she got off at her bus stop on Detroit’s east side. Since then there has been no sign of her. Na'Ziyah was reported missing to Detroit public schools police the day after she did not return home. Detroit Public Schools police got federal law enforcement involved, including the U.S. Marshals.

