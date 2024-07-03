Craig Monroe responds to sexual abuse claims • Delta flight returns with food problem • July 4th travel surge

Police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old woman who was hit in the leg on the border of Taylor and Inkster late Tuesday night.

The woman shot in the leg around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and was able to pull into a nearby gas station at Telegraph and Van Born.

She called 911 and has been listed as being stable at the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation. At this time, it is unclear exactly where the shots were fired.

Craig Monroe ‘vehemently’ denies sexual abuse claims

Tigers broadcaster Craig Monroe has denied the claims levied against him of sexual abuse.

In a statement through his attorney, Michael Manley of Manley and Manley, Craig asserted that he was innocent of claims of sexually abusing a woman starting when she was 12.

The 35-year-old woman took to social media, accusing Monroe of grooming her since the age of 12 – when he was in his early 20s. She spoke with FOX 2 and said the abuse started in the early 2000s when her family was Monroe's host family as he played for a minor league baseball team.

She said Monroe could come into her room to fondle her, until it eventually escalated and led to intercourse when she was 15 years old, she told FOX 2. Once she turned 18, the woman and Monroe were in an ongoing consensual and sexual relationship. However, he would "prostitute" her to his friends and acquaintances.

Florida police are actively investigating the alleged crimes, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"We will cooperate with law enforcement and are confident that once this case is fully investigated, Craig will be cleared of any wrongdoing," according to the attorney's statement. "Craig Monroe takes allegations of this nature very seriously and would never commit or condone such despicable conduct. He and his family are shocked by these allegations and offer his accuser forgiveness and grace. We trust that law enforcement will uncover the truth regarding her background and motivations."

Monroe played with the Tigers for more than five seasons – including during their World Series run in 2006.

He’s been with the Tigers as a broadcaster since 2012. But after the allegations surfaced on social media, Monroe was indefinitely taken off the air.

Prosecution rests in Samantha Woll murder trial

After 11 days of testimony stretching over three weeks, the prosecution has rested its case against Michael Jackson-Bolanos.

Samantha Woll, a prominent Jewish leader in Detroit, was found dead outside her home in 2023 after being stabbed multiple times. Jackson-Bolanos was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer in connection to Woll's murder.

Jackson-Bolanos admitted in a police interview that he broke into cars in the area but denied killing Woll.

Among the witnesses called by the prosecution were Woll's ex-boyfriend, multiple law enforcement, and evidence technicians who investigated the case.

Defense attorney Brian Brown first questioned why an officer had Jackson-Bolanos in handcuffs during an interrogation clip, which was played for the jury.

"There was a disturbance in there right before you showed it where there were some tables and chairs pushed around," the officer explained. "He got combative right before the part you’re showing… He was handcuffed at the end because he needed to be handcuffed."

Court resumes around 9 a.m. from Detroit.

Detroit Delta flight turns back due to spoiled food

An overnight flight to Amsterdam from Detroit had to turn around and return to the United States due to a problem with food on board the Delta flight.

Delta 136, which left from Detroit around 11:00 Tuesday night, had to turn around just a few hours into the flight after a portion of the main cabin in-flight meals were determined to be spoiled.

Instead of landing in Amsterdam, the 277 customers landed at JFK in New York City around 4 a.m.

Delta said medical crews met the aircraft to treat any affected passengers and crew members and the airline is working with suppliers to isolate the product and investigate immediately.

Delta issued a statement, confirming the diversion, and the airline apologized for the problem. The airline said this is not the service they aim to provide.

July 4th travel surge is here

The worst time to drive this week for the holiday is here with traffic expected to surge this afternoon.

With more than 60 million Americans expected to drive this week for Independence Day, those who left on Monday or Tuesday are looking pretty smart. If you're leaving Wednesday - you won't be alone.

According to INRIX, Monday would have been the best day to leave as traffic was minimal – and would have been an ideal time to load up and head Up North - but this is Wednesday. Unless you plan to arrive before noon, be patient.

The worst time to be on the road for the next few days is between 2 and 7 p.m.

Of course, driving later in the day may be an easier go on traffic but it also includes the chances of hitting a deer – especially Up North.

Just slow down and wait it out. You'll get there.

The heat returns for the 4th of July Holiday with storms possible.

Trump moves to overturn New York hush money verdict

The Fourth of July means grilling, parades and fireworks in celebration of America’s birthday.

Many restaurant chains and food establishments are offering special discounts and freebies on July 4 in an effort to sweeten the holiday.

Fourth of July recipes: Treats for camping, grilling, the beach and more

Here are some of the best being offered for Independence Day: