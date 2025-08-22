Deputy Reckling murder: Teen shooter to be sentenced Friday

The Brief Raymone Debose will be sentenced Friday for murdering Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling. Two other people have been sentenced for their role in the deadly shooting, which happened while Reckling was following a stolen vehicle in Detroit. Debose pleaded guilty to murdering a peace officer.



The man who shot and killed Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling last summer will learn his sentence Friday.

Raymone Debose pleaded guilty to murdering a peace officer the crime that happened when he was still a minor.

He's one of three people charged in connection with the deputy's death. The other suspects, Marquis Goins and Karim Moore, have already been sentenced.

The backstory:

Reckling was part of the sheriff's office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called for a stolen vehicle investigation after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights during the day of June 22, 2024.

Around 10:50 p.m. that night, Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side when the vehicle suddenly stopped and the occupants got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

The suspects ran three blocks from the scene after shooting Reckling, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney during Moore's arraignment. But using a dog track, the suspects were located on the porch of someone they did not know.

Moore was in the stolen vehicle, but told investigators he did not fire the shots, according to the assistant prosecutor.

He "admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired, and he knew that they shot at the police," Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney previously said in court. "The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked 'Why aren't you giving us more information here?' He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison."

During Wednesday's court hearing, a detective called to testify said that Moore told police that he didn't know who was driving or where anyone of his friends were seated in the stolen vehicle.

According to Detroit Police Sgt. Reginald Beasley, Moore said he was headed to another friend's home with two friends in a white SUV when the vehicle stopped and everyone got out. Moore told police that he ran after seeing police lights and hearing a gunshot. According to what he told police, he ran because he didn't want to get shot.

Moore was sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, felony firearms, and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Goins received an 8 to 30 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to operating a criminal enterprise, carjacking, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, and felony firearms.