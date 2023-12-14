article

The owner of a Detroit dispensary has been banned from owning a business license for selling weed in the state after he was found to be selling cannabis to people without a medical marijuana card.

Anthony Czuchra and Clark Street Investment Group Inc. dba The Reef was added to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency's Exclusion list, which means the parties are prohibited from participating in the industry in Michigan.

A complaint received by the CRA in October 2022 alleged the business had been selling marijuana to unauthorized individuals. Officials followed up on the complaint in November for an unannounced visit and found more than a dozen other violations.

The violations range from not accurately tracking transactions, selling marijuana products not recorded by the state, and consuming food and drinks in the same place where the marijuana products are stored and processed.

Clark Street joins Candid Labs, Klean Herbal Solutions and Pharmaco on the voluntary exclusion list.

According to a complaint filed by the CRA, officials that visited the dispensary found several issues in the back storage room, ranging from products that lack proper labeling, loose flower on trays, and multiple instances of the owner contaminating product while he was rolling pre-rolled joints.

He also admitted to changing the strain name on some weed products from Banana Runtz to Grinch Mints "due to the holiday season", which is against state policy.