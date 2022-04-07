Detroit police officer charged for raping a minor

A Detroit police officer has been charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, first degree.

Michael Carson, 60-years-old, is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a child for the last seven years. It allegedly began when the child was six-yeas-old. The crimes allegedly occurred in West Bloomfield, where Carson lives.

While this is still under investigation, Carson has been charged, and is being held in the Oakland County Jail, on a $750,000 bond, cash surety.

In a statement released on Thursday, Detroit's Police Chief, James White says that he is moving to have Michael Carson suspended without pay as this case moves forward. He called these allegations disturbing, and said that this does not represent the Detroit Police. They will continue to corporate with the West Bloomfield police who are investigating at this time.

Carson is also being investigated by other police departments, and could face additional charges. There is one alleged victim.

"We are actively evaluating the scurrilous allegations made against my client who is in the midst of a divorce. We are putting together a defense team. I have no further comment," said Carson's Defense Attorney, Larry Polk

Carson is a corporal with DPD, and has been with the department for 22 years. He currently works training new officers at their police academy.