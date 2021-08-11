Detroit recommends masking indoors for everyone - including those vaccinated against COVID-19

The city of Detroit is joining a growing list that is recommending people wear masks while indoors as the Motor City sees another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Michigan's largest city issued the new guidance on Wednesday, which is in line with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC. The guidance recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors to maximize protection from the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

This is not a requirement or a mandate - but is a recommendation issued by the city as it reports increased COVID-19 cases. According to the city, the risk of community spread has increased from moderate to substantial.

Over the past week, the city reported 57.6 cases per 100,000, up from 33.5 per 100,000.

"We are encouraging Detroiters to mask up indoors out of an abundance of caution," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "We want everyone to stay safe and healthy. Gather outdoors instead of indoors when possible. Stay home if you are sick. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms."

The city is still offering free drive-through tests at Joseph Walker Williams Community Center Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for residents of Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties. No appointments are necessary.

The city urges everyone to get vaccinated by setting up an appointment through www.detroitmi.gov/health.

Advertisement

"Making an appointment to get vaccinated can now be done quickly and easily with your cell phone," Denise Fair continued. "Walk-ins are still welcome at all sites. All Detroiters ages 12 and older have convenient options to get vaccinated. These vaccines remain the best tool we have to protect against COVID-19. I am asking all Detroiters to step up as they have done throughout this pandemic, and visit our website to get the facts about these life-saving vaccines."