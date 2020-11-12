DMC restricts visitations during COVID-19 surge

As Michigan's COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket, the DMC is following suit with other Metro Detroit hospitals and restricting visitor limitations.

DMC announced that effective immediately, inpatients at their DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, will be allowed one person to visit each day.

Visiting hours are now 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week.

Visitors will be asked screening questions, have their temperatures taken, must wear a mask covering their nose and face, will be asked screening questions, have their temperature taken.

Visitors for patients in procedural care, the Emergency Department, clinics, and those undergoing outpatient procedures, will wait in a designated COVID SAFE area

The DMC said any exceptions will be handled on an individual basis under the guidance of the direct care team.

Beaumont and Henry Ford both issued visitation restrictions earlier this week as cases in Michigan continue to surge.

During an update on Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said COVID-19 hospitalizations are five times higher than they were just a few weeks ago and the state is in the worst part of the pandemic, yet.

Michigan health leaders spoke during a conference call on Thursday and said the state is seeing an 'exponential increase' in COVID-19 cases.

