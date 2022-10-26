Downriver man used MeetMe app to send child porn and offered sex with underage daughter

A Wyandotte man has been sentenced on federal charges that he offered sex with his underage daughter and sent child pornography to someone on the app MeetMe last summer and even tried to hide his tracks online.

The U.S. Attorney announced this week that Emory Day, 39, was convicted recently on the child porn charges after he sent them to multiple men on the app MeetMe in 2021.

Day was allegedly offering sex with his underage daughter and said the photos he shared were of his own daughter.

"Initially the pictures were the lower half of what he believed to be a young female who was unclothed," Dearborn Police Sgt. James Isaacs said. "Certainly our number one concern is the safety of any children."

Isaacs does forensic analysis of phones in these cases and says this case landed on his desk after one of the men receiving the child porn from Day reported it to police. But that was just the beginning.

Investigators said he tried to hide his digital tracks in an effort to get custody.

"This subject ultimately, we believe, was using this in disguise of his ex so he could create a situation to where he would have an advantage in family court for custody," he said.

Day has been dealing with an ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife over the last few years. Regardless of why Day said he was gathering and sending the child porn doesn't actually matter.

"At that point, child porn is considered contraband it's illegal to have, to possess. It's no different than illegal narcotics," Isaacs said.

Day was arrested near his home in the spring where investigators found a cell phone with those 25 images. The device was hidden in the garage and the battery had been removed.

Authorities also said Day had been using his neighbor's Wi-Fi to stay concealed.

"We believe that they were images that he got from the internet. We don't believe they were actually images of his daughter," Isaacs said.

Day does not have a criminal past with criminal sexual conduct. However, in 2018 he was exonerated on charges of poisoning his ex-wife, the same one he was impersonating on that MeetMe app to send child porn.

"He denied up until the day of trial and through trial, he denied it, claiming somebody else was setting him up," Isaacs said

It took a jury just two hours to convict Day for distributing and possessing child porn, which comes with a minimum prison sentence of 5 to 40 years. He'll be sentenced in February.