Families Against Narcotics, Madison Heights police team up to provide help after drug overdoses

A new partnership between Families Against Narcotics and Madison Heights police will provide support to people who have overdosed and their families.

Within 72 hours of a non-fatal drug overdose, the COMESBACK Quick Response Team will go to the home where the overdose occurred to provide support, information, and assistance in obtaining recovery services. The family and person who overdosed will also be connected with community resources.

"When I heard about FAN and the Quick Response Team, I was immediately impressed with their approach and overall program to deal with the opioid crisis in our communities," said Madison Heights police Sgt. Jeff Filzek. "It appealed to me as it was the first program I encountered that had a real plan to help individuals with addiction and offer real help. It has been clear over the past several years that jail was not the answer, but part of a repetitive failing cycle."

The program has shown success in other communities. Allen Park, Berkley, Ferndale, Midland, Roseville, Saginaw, Taylor, Waterford, and Sterling Heights all have COMESBACK QRT after the pilot program began in Sterling Heights last February.

So far, the program has made 616 home visits and offered resources and support to 386 families.

Funding for the program is provided by Impact100 Oakland County.