Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot

Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side.

"This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president."

The shooting happened back on September 20th at the corner of Lodewyck and Frankfort.

"She was my baby; I'm so hurt. I just want justice, that's it," her father, Nathaniel Boleware, told Fox 2.

The family says she was not the intended target but rather someone who was in the wrong place at the wrong time trying to do the right thing.

"She loved people and would light up a room. She was helping someone that she had nothing to do with, and unfortunately, she was the victim of a homicide," said her mother, Earlene Griffin.

The community is now coming together a month after the murder looking for answers.



"Don't think that it's not going to happen again. Might be your loved one next time. Your either going to take accountability, or it's going to happen to you," said Dani Hourani, a neighbor.



"Just trying to put the pieces together, so hopefully we can find justice for this family," said Latisha Johnson, Detroit City Council. "We are not going to let people kill the children of our city and let it go without you being caught."