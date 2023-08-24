Flood Warning issued for parts of Southeast Michigan until Thursday afternoon

Part of Southeast Michigan is under a Flood Warning until 3:45 Thursday after heavy rain soaked the area.

Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties are under a Flood Warning until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Flood Warning for the Lower Rouge River area in Dearborn is in effect until 8 p.m.

Rain that fell overnight and into the morning has flooded roads around Metro Detroit, leading to stranded drivers and road closures.

As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, all lanes of north and southbound I-275 are closed at I-94 due to flooding.

See the latest road flooding updates here.

This is impacting drivers who are trying to get to Detroit Metro Airport. Additionally, the I-94 ramps to and from Metro Airport North Entrance, Dingell Drive between Evans and McNamara terminals, and Eureka Rd off I-275 to Metro Airport South Entrance are all closed due to flooding.

Also, the left shoulder and left lane of northbound I-75 are blocked at Eureka, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway remains open.

Though there are no other freeway closures, water is pooling on these roads, and drivers should use caution.

In Van Buren Township, Belleville Road is closed between Van Born and Yost Road. The N. I-94 Service Drive is also flooded and closed on the west side of Belleville Road due to flooding, along with Haggerty Road between the N. I-94 Service Drive and Ecorse.

Vehicles abandoned on the flooded Van Buren Township roads will not be towed until flooding recedes.

Drivers in Plymouth Township are asked to avoid Northville and Five Mile roads due to flooding at that intersection.

The city of Canton also reported flooding on numerous roads. Bad areas include Canton Center south of Cherry Hill and Canton Center near Warren. Vehicles are stranded in these areas.

Check out the live traffic map: