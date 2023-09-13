Ford gives new proposal to UAW • Auto show kicks off with reveals • Former cop faces child porn charges

If automakers and the United Auto Workers union don't reach deals by Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m., workers will strike.

As the deadline nears, Ford Motor Co. says it has offered the unction its "most generous offer in 80 years."

"Pay increases, elimination of tiers, inflation protection, five weeks of vacation, 17 paid holidays, bigger contributions for retirement," Ford CEO Jim Farley said.

Though this offer includes pay increases and inflation protection, Farley did not go into specifics about those numbers. Other automakers have also offered inflation protection in the form of lump sum payouts. In a previous offer rejected by Ford, the automaker offered protection from inflation for wages.

Farley called the new deal a "significant enhancement."

The union is asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands.

All proposals from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have been rejected by the UAW for being insufficient.

Featured article

Detroit Auto Show festivities underway

Ford kicked off North American Auto Show festivities Tuesday when it revealed the 2024 F-150 in Detroit.

Cadillac, GMC, and Jeep are also slated to reveal new vehicles on Wednesday, ahead of the public show, which begins Sept. 16.

"I think when showgoers get here, and they walk through that front door, I mean, I think they're going to be thrilled with what they see," said Thad Szott, chairman of the NAIAS. "This Is bigger. This is better. Our exhibits and our experiences where showgoers actually get to get in the vehicles, experience the technology are more grand."

Ford's new F-150 will have some autonomous features like "Blue Cruise," which allows for hands-free driving on freeways.

The new truck will also have a newly designed rear hatch called the Pro Gate. Instead of dropping like a traditional pick-up, will swing open to the side. Designed to give the owner more flexibility and access to the pick-up storage space.

Featured article

Former cop charged with possessing child porn

A former Roseville police officer is facing charges after allegations that he was possessing child porn.

Issiah Rumbley's home was searched in February after an investigation that began last December. Authorities say they found child porn during that search.

"It’s a sad day, it's a young man, who had his whole career in front of him and made some bad life decisions, very bad," said Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin.

Berlin says he was told about the Michigan State Police investigation last February after a search warrant was performed at Rumbley’s home and found the alleged child porn.

Within hours, he was put on leave and then the chief said that a parallel internal investigation was launched.

"We found serious issues we were moving towards termination in the officer decided to resign prior to the termination hearing," Berlin said.

Rumbley resigned in June. He is now facing possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime charges.

Featured article

Detroit streamlining homelessness issues through new helpline

A new helpline in Detroit is helping unhoused people get assistance.

"We have worked so hard, and the city is and a lot of partners are working on reducing the number of homelessness," said Dr. Chad Audi with Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. "Yet, the numbers as we see it, and I hope I'm wrong, is going up and that's a real problem."

The ending of social service programs tied to the pandemic, as well as the sunsetting of a moratorium on evictions is partly to blame. There's also not enough affordable housing in the city, despite new apartment announcements in downtown and midtown Detroit.

This prompted a need for more help.

Launched in May, the Housing Services Helpline - which can be reached at 866-313-2520 - is handling emergency calls through Wayne Metro Call Center.

"People when they call they get direct assistance. Our wait times are less than five minutes and we have over a hundred people on that call center on a daily basis," said Louis Piscker, the CEO of the agency. "To date, we've taken almost 52,000 calls for assistance, just for homeless services."

Featured article

Brenda Tracy went public with Mel Tucker accusations after her name was leaked

The woman who accused Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment said she went public with the story after her identity was disclosed without her knowledge.

In a statement from her attorney, Brenda Tracy said she had no intention of publicly disclosing her identity and "chose not to go to the media to preserve the integrity of the process."

"After the investigation process was completed, we would have determined, what, if any further steps to take. Instead, her identity was disclosed without her knowledge or consent, warranting express actions to protect her. Her choice to allow this process to proceed privately was taken away."

"Let me be patently clear: Brenda Tracy had no intention of disclosing anything publicly until someone else violated her right to confidentiality."

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Wednesday is cool and cloudy.

What else we're watching

Biden impeachment inquiry launched by McCarthy

Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he is directing the U.S. House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.

McCarthy said that House investigations so far "paint a picture of a culture of corruption" around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of the president's son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.

"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives," McCarthy, R-Calif., said at the Capitol, announcing he was directing the House led by the Oversight Committee "to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden."

Read more here.