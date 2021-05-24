Former MSU player Keith Appling, suspect in murder, arrested by MSP

Detroit Police said Michigan State Police have arrested Keith Appling, the former Michigan State Spartan wanted for the shooting death of a 66-year-old man in Detroit on Saturday.

According to Detroit Police, Appling was arrested in Chelsea around 10:30 Monday morning by MSP and a gun was recovered when he was arrested.

Appling was named a suspect in the murder of a 66-year-old man in the 13200 block of Whitcomb Saturday night. Police said Appling and the man got into a verbal argument that turned physical, and Appling fired several gunshots, killing the man.

Police said the two men are related but didn't say how.

This isn't the first time Appling has had a run-in with the law. Back in 2016, the former MSU star was arrested for tossing a weapon from a car and fleeing officers.

He has had several investigations, gun-related charges, and even jail time that spans from 2016-2017.

