Friday weather in Metro Detroit, major construction this weekend, Ann Arbor repeals 'whites only' policy

Slippery road conditions and up to 4 inches in some parts of Metro Detroit could make for some rough driving Friday morning.

The Winter Weather Advisory put out by the National Weather Service was expected to lift at 8 a.m., so slippery driving will expect to get easier when the late morning arrives.

The light snow that fell likely mixed with some freezing drizzle and sleet to create the slippery conditions. The bulk of the snow that was expected to fall was between 3 and 7 a.m. with up to half an inch per hour falling.

After the curtain of precipitation pulls away, temperatures will peak at 28 degrees around mid-afternoon. The wind chill will feel about 10 degrees colder with a slight wind pushing through.

There is a slight chance for more snow in the early evening and overnight into Saturday, however the skies will be relatively clear of cloud cover most of the weekend. Sunny skies are almost a given Sunday.

Major construction projects resume on I-75, I-275

Despite having another round of winter weather dumped on Metro Detroit, road crews have some serious construction planned this weekend. That means some serious closures as well.

Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Northline to Five Mile Road starting Friday at 9 a.m. so the Michigan Department of Transportation can install pavement markings, shoulder and ramps, temporary signs, and concrete barriers.

Intermittent ramp closures are also expected. There will be two lanes open in southbound I-275 from Seven Mile to Northline Road. There is also major I-75 construction resuming this weekend. Here's what's expected to start this weekend:

Close I-75 completely from I-696 to Square Lake to demolish the Gardenia and Lincoln overpasses. Close 12 Mile at I-75 until November to work on the diverging diamond interchange Install a traffic shift on I-75 between 12 Mile and just north of 13 Mile. Two lanes in both directions will share the southbound side. This is subject to change based on weather this weekend. Additionally, EB/WB ramps to NB I-696 are closing completely. The 11 Mile and 12 Mile entrance ramps to NB I-696 are already closed, so people have to go all the way to 14 Mile to get on.

Detroit man says he filmed FedEx driver picking up sex worker

A FedEx driver is caught on video cruising around Detroit with an alleged prostitute in his truck. The driver makes some curious stops, and even some deliveries -- before dropping her off. Peter Anderson thought he’d seen it all until Wednesday. That morning he spotted a woman he describes as a sex worker approaching a FedEx driver near McNichols and Conant on Detroit’s east side.

"I mean, I’m from this neighborhood so I see her all the time," Anderson said. "And I’m like, I know this guy ain't about to let her in, you know what I’m saying?" But he let her right in and they pulled off, and onto a side street. Anderson, along with his son and daughter-in-law, followed, all while livestreaming the incident.

Anderson says he followed the truck for about 45 minutes. The delivery truck went from Detroit to Warren, to a loading dock, where the driver tries to sneak the woman out of the truck. "I was just trying to get her away from you," the driver tells Anderson after being confronted.

FOX 2 reached out to FedEx for a comment, a spokesperson said they are "aware of the video, and are investigating the situation."

Ann Arbor repeal's ‘Whites-only’ neighborhood policy

A racial covenant in an Ann Arbor neighborhoods deed was finally repealed by civil rights members and community groups. The restrictive covenant existed since 1947. Ann Arbor's Hannah neighborhood had an outdated, unenforceable, and illegal "whites-only" policy that existed in the subdivision's deed.

"Sure, it’s not enforceable, but we see it as being no different than there being a sign in the entrance to the subdivision which says whites only," said Michael Steinberg, the director of the Civil Rights Litigation Committee. Two weekends ago, neighbors joined members of the University of Michigan's Civil Rights Litigation Committee to repeal the racist policy. An overwhelming majority signed to overturn it.

"It’s time that we examine our past," said Erica Briggs, an Ann Arbor city council member. She walked the amendment into the Washtnaw County Register of Deed's office. "We see this as an opportunity for neighborhoods to really affirm their values. And to communicate that we are reckoning with this history. We are not erasing it. We are affirmatively stating all our welcome," said Nina Gerdes, a U of M student Attorney.

The civil rights and community groups are continuing to work on repealing racial covenants in other Michigan neighborhoods too.

Detroit-area Ukrainians brace for the worst as Russia invades overseas

Members of the Ukrainian Americans in Metro Detroit have gathered for an energy meeting in Warren Thursday. "Fear, worry, my mom lives there, my uncles, aunts, cousins," said Andre Vygnanski, Ukrainian American.

Vygnanski is the CEO of the Ukrainian Selfreliance Michigan Federal Credit Union. These three Ukrainian-American men are all anxious about the developing crisis in Ukraine. "Everyone wants peace - and we're scared because we know what’s happened in the past," he said. "It’s just the beginning."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden revealed new, tougher sanctions against Russia, but not its leader Vladimir Putin. He instead called Putin the aggressor in what is now being described as a full-scale invasion into Ukraine.

"Both parties believe that Putin needs to be punished for what he's doing," she said. "The Homeland Security Committee we have been briefed about the elevated risk of a cyber attack. Obviously, our banking sector is on high alert, and I was communicating with the folks in the banking sector, our credit unions in Michigan, just to make sure they are redoubling their efforts to protect themselves

Like clockwork, another round of water main breaks in Detroit are being reported following some snowy and icy precipitation Friday morning. The Detroit Department of Public Works is warning people residents may experience low or no water pressure. AAA is donating $250,000 in social justice scholarship funds to help students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, math, and business at minority serving institutions. The first round of grants went historically Black colleges. A giant job fair in Detroit is this weekend as part of an announcement of hundreds of new positions opening up in the city. Detroit beat out dozens of other cities to become the next location for Majorel, a global company with lots of international business. Shelby Township's election clerk has requested that a state election observer oversee the jurisdiction's March 1 special primary race due to rumors of a possible conflict of interest. Stanley Grot made the request due to his wife being on the ballot as a candidate. Dearborn Heights has hired a new police chief after Mark Meyers was let go from the position. He was appointed to the position in 2020.

